The joys of being a tourist again in a place you used to call home

OPINION: A sinking feeling of dread – it must be that time of year again.

Some time around December 23rd begins a two-week period where bustling business districts and city streets turn quieter as large swathes of their usual residents return to the towns and regional centres of their childhoods.

All of us just champing at the bit to hear their aunty’s views on lazy millennials “just not saving enough” for a house or your second cousin declaring a “war on woke” (whatever that is) across the Christmas pavlova.

After the presents are opened and the third helpings have gone around, there’s just enough time to hear about how such-and-such is going, their promotion, marriage, child protégé or what untaxed capital gain they made on their paint-by-numbers renovation ….”and sorry, what is it you said you do for work again?”.

And that’s before bumping into somebody you went to college with in the main street who’s now sharing Covid/Q-Anon theories on Facebook with more enthusiasm than they ever had in science class.

This can combine to make it seem like going home for these festive reunions – and you didn’t hear this from me – is a massive chore: an endurance test of unnecessary gluttony, small-talk, one-upmanship, angst and the simplest of comments dredging up pent-up family frustrations.

One potential balm to this predicament – and it is only a balm – is to treat your infrequent trips “home” like a tourist might when discovering or rediscovering a destination. Approach it with the naivety of somebody who has been to a place maybe two or three times, so without the jaded cynicism of a regular who has seen every street, shop and face in the place.

Chances are, depending on when you flew the coop, you’re not as well-known around the place as you might think.

Although it’s far from a direct comparison, and without the opinions of blood relatives, I recently found a new reverence for what was once my adopted home of London.

This year visiting the city has become an occasional trip rather than a daily endurance. Once you become a local, even as an expat local, the daily grind very quickly deteriorates your list of “must-see” places. They become “maybe-laters” and then “never-got-around-to-its”.

Life gets in the way. Being on the clock or commuting were obvious priorities, but now museums and attractions you dismissed as only for tourists or school groups may be worthy after all.

Yes, some shops have closed for sure, but what’s sprung up in its place – and why?

To revisit somewhere with time to linger, look around and learn something new can make you cherish it a little more.

OK, subbing in Levin or Lower Hutt for London isn’t quite a like-for-like comparison (does anybody arriving for a new life in New Zealand actively opt for Levin?) but the mindset change to tourist mode isn’t reserved only for world-class cities or picture perfect beach towns. It does help though.

Visiting former home cities or towns in tourist mode can give some added perspective: what were daily irritations often revert back to being geographic and cultural quirks. Queues everywhere? Just a sign of something in demand. Infrequent public transport? More time to linger over much-cheaper coffee. Nightlife non-existent? Potential Dark Sky Reserve in-the-making. Mindless retail assistant chit-chat? How quaint.

Your well-travelled heels will no doubt have a bit of perspective to the benefit of going towards the undiscovered diamond-in-the-rough locations. Perhaps your home town is the “least touristy” of them all. What a compliment.

Sadly, adopting this Lonely Planet Guide to Your Former Home did not not come with a chapter on awkward debate on the culture wars around the Christmas table.