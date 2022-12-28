Traffic control back at North Egmont to ease congestion on Taranaki Maunga

A one car out, one car in system will be put in place at the North Egmont visitor centre on Taranaki Maunga because of limited car parking spaces.

A popular public parking area on Taranaki Maunga will be controlled via a one car out, one car in system to ease congestion over the summer and other busy periods through to Easter.

Officers from the New Plymouth District Council will control the access to the North Egmont Visitor Centre car parking, where the Summit track and Around the Mountain tracks start.

The system, which was introduced in 2019, has a provisional cost of $70,000 – entirely funded by Waka Kotahi.

“Our Maunga is precious to everyone who lives in Taranaki but unfortunately its popularity means we have to manage the traffic to ensure its sacred character is preserved,” council transport manager Rui Leitao said.

READ MORE:

* Often deadly, always beautiful: How to safely enjoy Taranaki Maunga

* New Plymouth councillors recommend up to $350k for carpark land

* Council monitoring North Egmont carpark until mid-January



Leitao said private shuttles will have unrestricted access and he encouraged large groups of people to hire a commercial shuttle for drop-off and pick-up.

However, the council decided not to run a public service.

“After careful consideration we decided not to run a shuttle service this summer as there are already other commercial shuttle operators that people can book,” Leitao said.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Council officers will control the access to the North Egmont Visitor Centre car parking from Boxing Day.

The council has been working on a long-term solution to summer congestion and in 2020 approved a plan to buy a piece of farmland for $350,000 to build a new car park on Taranaki Maunga.

The 9284 square metres of dairy farmland at 2138 Egmont Rd, near the edge of the national park, would host a public car park with facilities for commercial shuttles.

“We are working with a range of partners to find a site close to Te Papakura o Taranaki National Park for a new permanent off-road parking facility, and funding may be included in the 2024/34 Long-Term Plan,” Leitao said.

The cost of the public car park has been estimated to be around $980,000.

The one car out, one car in system will be effective from 6am to mid-afternoon on the following dates: