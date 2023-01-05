Still not over yet: The destinations where Covid rules are coming back, or never left

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: It’s 2023, but recent rumblings regarding the reopening of tourism in and out of China felt like a throwback to early 2020.

If I thought the new year may mean an end to writing about the still-changing labyrinth of Covid travel rules, that’s another resolution broken. The U-turn by China, from being the last major Zero Covid hold-out to a ‘let it rip’ policy, resulted in a string of decisions and half-baked plans from foreign governments on how to treat arrivals from China when the country effectively reopens for travel from January 8.

On the face of it, it looks to have been led by that common political theory of ‘oh crap, we better look like we’re doing something’ followed by ‘hey, what are our neighbouring countries and allies doing: let’s just copy that’.

In the UK, always a stellar example, we’re going to insist travellers departing China on direct flights to London show a negative pre-departure test, although arrivals who don’t fly direct will be harder to monitor, especially as arrivals will only, maybe possibly, be spot-tested if they arrive at London Heathrow or Manchester, and even then positive cases won’t need to self-isolate.

Data from positive cases at either end of the journey won't necessarily be sequenced to find new variants and China has previously been criticised for a lack of data sharing. Performative policy at its finest.

Coronavirus is still circulating (thriving, even) among the local population here, so it’s baffling to single out one inbound group for testing, put off some and then make others jump through hoops, but then be nonchalant when it comes to data or enforcement.

If you’re worried about new variants and overwhelmed health systems, maybe do more. If you’re not bothered, do less. Pick a lane.

It was a reminder that with more than 200 national jurisdictions – and then local state and city bylaws within them – complicated and contradictory Covid rules and advice are still a part of the travel experience for any Kiwis looking to head abroad in 2023.

Even if it’s performative, rather than health-policy driven, adding a testing hurdle to outbound Chinese travellers if they’re heading to the US, UK, India, Italy, Japan or Australia among other nations, is the most significant increase in Covid travel rules since the outbreak of Omicron in November 2021.

However, many rules never disappeared.

Major tourist destinations such as the US and Indonesia (Bali) as well as those Pacific Islands closer to home like Fiji and Tonga still ban unvaccinated tourists. Given New Zealand’s exceptionally high vaccination rate, this presents less of a problem.

For those un-jabbed, destinations such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Colombia, Brazil are among those that require recent Covid tests for tourists. Taiwan still maintains a policy where arrivals must test negative before they can leave their hotel rooms.

Beyond that, New Zealand is far from alone in the ranks of destinations still requiring Covid-era paperwork, declarations or form-filling, along with Malaysia, Morocco and South Korea.

Even if it’s now far less likely to derail your trip or have you on hold to a travel insurance company with a claim, getting caught out ignoring local rules does single you out as one of those obnoxious, ignorant tourists you’re always complaining about.

The most common setting you’ll likely encounter when travelling is the lingering or reinstated rules on masks – particularly in travel settings. Brazil is one of the latest countries to reintroduce mask rules for flyers and airport dwellers, only months after scrapping them.

I had the forethought in Bergamo, Italy in August to dig out some face masks for the Trenitalia trains, but in November hopped aboard a tram in Vienna, Austria where mask mandates remained for public transport, to find a carriage of eyes staring back at my unclothed mug. A scarf was a sad substitute.

Given that the golden rule of travel is ‘when in Rome, do what the Romans do’ (or should it be Vienna?) maybe don’t throw out that mask or forget how to do a Covid test just yet.