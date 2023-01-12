Ten things travellers should not be doing in 2023

Ben Groundwater is an Australian columnist, blogger, feature writer.

OPINION: New Year's resolutions, generally, are about what you want to do. You want to lose weight. You want to start exercising. You want to face the reality that your lockdown bread-making experiments were a failure and finally throw out the sourdough starter that's beginning to foment revolution in the back of the fridge.

These are all noble goals that I would encourage. However, when it comes to travel 2023 is not so much about what you want to do, but what you want to avoid.

To get the most out of the world of travel – and to give the most back – this is what not to do over the coming 12 months.

Fly

OK, chances are most of us will fly in a commercial aircraft in 2023. Living in NZ, it's hard to avoid. What you don't want to do this year, however, if fly when there's another good option available. If you're in Europe, take the train between major cities. If you're in Japan or India, do the same. Look for bus connections. Even drive yourself. Flying is appalling for the environment, and we need to cut down.

Ignore Covid-19

Clearly, the pandemic isn't "over" – we're just entering a phase where we begin to think of the risks as normal. My advice when it comes to Covid-19 is to not let it scare you off your travel plans, but at the same time to acknowledge the risks and plan for them. Get a vaccine booster if you can. Have an "infection plan" in case you get sick while you're away. And make sure you have insurance that will cover any necessary changes of plan and/or medical care.

Ignore New Zealand

It's exciting that we can see the world again. Even China is opening up. You can go anywhere now. Still, that doesn't mean you should forget about home. In the rush to go overseas again there's a chance we will forget the attractions so recently discovered in our own backyard. Plus, staying at home means fewer flights, and more support for local businesses.

Check luggage

This is a golden rule for travel in 2023: don't check baggage on your flights. That is, if you can avoid it. If it's at all possible to travel with carry-on only, especially on international flights, you should absolutely do that. Have you heard about all of the bags that are being "misplaced" around the world recently? Have you considered the amount of time and hassle you will avoid by keeping your luggage with you at all times? Carry-on only is the future.

Expect to use frequent flyer points

Frequent flyer points are great – until you attempt to use them. This depends, of course, on the airline and the loyalty scheme you're using. However, as airlines around the world continue the long path to pandemic recovery, as flights remain full with fewer aircraft in the sky, as prices remain high due to multiple factors, you should not expect to be able to use points for a free flight whenever you desire.

Assume you can afford it

Here's another warning for 2023: it's going to be more expensive than you're used to. The days of ultra-budget travel are yet to return, particularly when it comes to airfares. It's expensive to fly anywhere right now, and it's likely to remain that way for much of 2023. Book well in advance if you can, with plenty of research into the cheapest ways to get to your destination.

Sit on an animal

It's 2023, and word is out by now on animal welfare. When you're travelling this year, be very wary of participating in any activity or attraction that involves animals that were trained to do something for you. The most extreme example of that is animals that you ride – elephants, camels, donkeys, even horses – which are often treated poorly by handlers. You don't want to be part of making this an industry.

Only rent apartments

Spread the love in 2023. You might enjoy the Airbnb model of travel, staying in apartments in interesting neighbourhoods, feeling like a local in unique accommodation, but we can't all travel like this all the time. It's not good for local communities, for basic social structure and liveability. This year, aim for a reasonable split between hotels and apartments. In cities where housing affordability and overcrowding are issues, go for hotels. In places where that's less of a problem, live the local dream.

Stay on the beaten track

It's time to get back to our old, adventurous ways. Consider South America, or Africa for your next trip away. Go to Cambodia or Laos. Check out Eastern Europe or the Middle East. The crowds will eventually return to these places, but you can beat them.

Avoid travel

Travel hasn't changed since the pandemic – not in any real, basic way. If you've yet to head off since borders reopened, rest assured that the experience is still the same, it's still as exciting and as moving and as brilliant as it always used to be. You will probably notice a few superficial changes, a few extra precautions to take here and there. By and large, however, travel remains one of life's most enjoyable pursuits. Don't miss it.

