It's not me, it's you: The unavoidable hypocrisy of the travelling class

OPINION: We’re set to go to Vietnam as an extended stopover between New Zealand and the UK, which is to say we’re heading to Ha Long Bay.

It means becoming possibly the 100 millionth tourist to glide over the bay’s milky jade seas and gaze in awe at the limestone karsts piercing the water, carefully cropping people – and their rubbish – out of our photos, if not our own memories.

Visiting this cruise boat parking spot, I’ve been instructed by my wife, is a non-negotiable term and condition of our trip. “It’s a Unesco World Heritage site,” I was told, despite that label becoming increasingly synonymous with overtourism, touts and stress rather than a badge of honour.

And while being herded through a well-worn itinerary of activities I’m sure that if I squint really hard I’ll see a glimpse of what it used to be like in the decades before mass tourism.

We’ll be living another paradox of modern travel: I must escape the crowds of everyday life to venture over here to some other, new crowds – but the tourist variety, with bum-bags, big backpacks or cruise ship lanyards.

It’s a similar argument that asserts that if you avoid visiting the flagship destination of a country is seen as to almost not visit the country at all – is Japan without Tokyo really Japan, or France without the Eiffel Tower, Brazil without Rio, India without the Taj Mahal, Egypt without Giza? Well the argument was made for Ha Long Bay and it was an argument I lost.

So I’ll steel myself to see litter strewn along Vietnam’s crown jewel. Plastic wrappers, straws and water bottles from boatloads of snap-happy holiday-makers. Just like me.

The consequences of mass tourism are well-known – from tenants evicted and replaced by tourists, to low-wage insecure work, to plastic pollution and airline emissions – but a willingness to accept our own, individual role in the process and actually change behaviour is much less common. It’s always somebody else’s fault.

The tourist complaining of overcrowding in Venice is the overcrowding in Venice. The rubbish, which from research seems to wash up and remain on Vietnam beaches with alarming regularity, is another opportunity to pass the buck.

We as tourists, tut-tut the locals for not maintaining spotless scenery – “Don’t look at us,” we say as we sip cocktails from plastic cups and plastic straws and play with plastic beach inflatables. But of course, if that same litter is sprawled across our beaches or parks, well it can’t be us New Zealand residents, we’re tidy Kiwis after all. It must be those foreign tourists. And it’s just another example of negligent hypocrisy notable in many travellers.

We carefully disconnect our travels from the impact they’re having. “Awareness” (used like a get-out-of-jail free card) is one thing, but taking responsibility for our travels is something different entirely.

And “gaining perspective” or “making connections” are often an excuse for why travel simply must continue, when really most holidays are just another product for middle-class escapism, like a new car, wardrobe or renovation.

The preference for bliss ignorance and inaction makes sense: you work most of the year, make sacrifices to achieve a goal which involves escapism, adventure, sunshine, new people, education, entertainment, maybe even romance … and then you’re told this is ruining the planet and exploiting those same locals who you swore were smiling the whole time, right? No, this couldn't possibly be you. It’s those other tourists, the bad tourists, you’re a good tourist.

I’m the same. I recall last year seeing some activist sounding off online, shaming the tourism industry as extractive, exploitative and even a form of “modern day colonisation”. I went straight into defence mode.

Some of our best memories and eye-opening experiences couldn’t be such an obvious tool of harm, surely? Even those who recognise travel’s consequences, pay the smallest tithing – an offset flight, an eco-lodge, a local tour guide, anything that’ll give you a pass – anything that’ll let you keep enjoying what you know.

The truth is, what the early Covid lockdowns showed so starkly in their haze-free Delhi streets, deserted elephant “orphanages” and severely reduced air transport emissions was that the “greenest” travel is basically no travel at all.

The slogans say “travel better” but the most impactful action is to travel less frequently.

But very few – particularly those from developed island nations reading the travel pages – seem particularly keen on that. I unashamedly fall into the hypocrite column. It’s a very, very hard habit to kick, but admitting it’s a problem is the first step.