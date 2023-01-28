Don't cry for me I'm in Argentina - the Kiwis living with 90% inflation

Sam Fitzgerald owns a restaurant in Buenos Aires, where he lives with his wife Mariana and two young children, Rafaela who is now 5 months old, and 18-month-old Maximiliano.

With inflation at an estimated 7.2%, Kiwis are feeling the cost of living bite – but spare a thought for New Zealanders abroad, especially in Argentina, where inflation now sits at about 90%.

While inflation is a perennial problem in the South American country, in recent years it’s become progressively worse.

Kiwi Samuel Fitzgerald has been running a taco restaurant in Buenos Aires, Georgie's, for just over four years, though he has lived in Argentina for seven.

Fitzgerald says it’s really been the last few years that the inflation has really become out of control.

“It's almost impossible to do any kind of projection for the restaurant,” Fitzgerald told Stuff.

“We raise the prices almost every week and the suppliers pass me price lists every other day.”

While he runs a successful business and lives comfortably, it’s difficult to save money – most savings are in US$ “under the mattress”. Others keep their dollars locked away in bank safety deposit boxes.

Supplied Lee Ralph lives with his wife in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where inflation currently sits at 90%.

Few have faith in the banking system, and, with constant inflation, it's “pointless” to hold on to pesos.

However, Argentines are “somewhat used to it” and dealing with the price increases and uncertainty feels like a normal part of life, Fitzgerald says.

Lee Ralph has lived in Buenos Aires for just over two years. He’s married to an Argentine, Daniela López.

While Argentina is an “awesome place to live”, the inflation is crazy, he says.

“It’s unbelievable how prices change from week to week.”

Ralph has been working for a multinational since February last year. He started on a salary of $70,000 pesos per month. Now he’s earning $150,000 (NZ$1247): “that's how much it's jumped up in just under a year,” he says.

Every few months, he gets a salary adjustment of between 12 to 16%. Even with the increases in salary, though, he thinks wages are around 5% behind inflation.

Jubilant Argentina fans celebrate outside the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, after their country won the World Cup final, beating France on penalties after an exciting three-all draw.

What he does notice is the cost of his monthly shop – which has gone from about $15,000 pesos a month to $20,000 pesos (approximately NZ$173) – though his grocery bill is one few Kiwis would complain about.

Rents have also been rising rapidly. When he first moved to Argentina, he was paying $28,000 per month. When Ralph and his wife moved out nine months later, the landlord then listed it for close to $60,000 pesos.

Now, it’s impossible for him to find anything under $50,000 pesos ($NZ415).

Ideally, he’d find a job paying US dollars – he in fact interviewed for one which paid in greenbacks, delivered by courier right to the door once a month.

In Argentina, the purchase of homes or apartments is typically done in US banknotes – something Ralph has heard about himself when an American friend bought a house “with a bag full of cash”.

While 90% a month inflation would leave most Kiwis shell shocked, Ralph finds Argentines are stoical in dealing with the situation, and he’s learnt to take the same approach.

“They complain, the same as everyone,” he says “But we just get on with it I guess.”

Economic woes aside, there’s a lot to love about Argentina, according to Ralph – its warm weather, friendly people, super cheap public transport, and good food.

“On the whole I feel like the good outweighs the bad,” he says.