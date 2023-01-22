Half of freedom camping fines paid across Nelson and Tasman since 2017

The Freedom Camping Bylaw was introduced in Tasman and Nelson in 2017. The bylaw allows people to freedom camp in certified self-contained vehicles, including motorhomes, but restricts where they park overnight.

Around half of infringements issued to freedom campers across Nelson and Tasman have been paid, with Tasman taking the lead on collecting fines.

Since December 2017, almost 1600 freedom camping infringements have been issued by Nelson and Tasman councils. Around half have been paid, with the Tasman District Council (TDC) more successful in collecting the $200 fines.

Nelson City Council (NCC) inspectors issued 850 infringement notices since 2017, totalling $170,000 in fines. Of these, 381 (44%) have been paid, while 132 were cancelled following an explanation or appeal. Of the remaining 337, some were “not yet due for payment”, said acting group manager environmental management Dennis Bush-King.

The revenue collected from freedom camping fines in Nelson over the five years totalled $75,386, which included fines collected by court, Bush-King said.

Tasman issued 742 infringements during over the same period. Of these, 453 (62%) were paid, amounting to $94,000 revenue for TDC. Seventy-one were cancelled, 341 were referred to the courts, and 212 are still outstanding.

TDC regulatory manager Adrian Humphries said “98%-plus” of freedom campers, half of whom were Kiwis, obeyed the rules.

“What people see as a massive problem actually isn’t, the vast majority of people that freedom camp are responsible.

“The perception they’re all shitting in the bushes ... we haven’t seen large amounts of that.”

DEBBIE JAMIESON/STUFF Tourism Minister Stuart Nash announces the details of proposed freedom camping rules, alongside Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult, in Queenstown.(November 2021)

However, when rules were broken, the TDC wasn’t afraid to issue – and enforce – a fine, Humphries said.

Last year, a camper appealed her fine for illegal camping, saying she was just “resting” at the site.

The TDC disagreed, and tried – unsuccessfully – to enforce it through the courts.

“If you’re sat in your seat having a snooze that’s fine,” Humphries said. “But when you’re in the back in your pyjamas, that’s not resting, that’s camping.”

Despite this incident, Humphries believed the bylaw was “robust”.

This season had been quiet on the freedom camping front, with just two infringements issued so far, Humphries said. He put that down to fewer itinerant workers camping out: due to labour shortages, rural employers were offering space for employees to park on their land.

Supplied Waitapu Bridge near Tākaka was once a popular freedom camping site, but closed after local opposition.

The Freedom Camping Bylaw was introduced in Tasman and Nelson in December 2017.

The bylaw allows people to freedom camp in certified self-contained vehicles, including motorhomes, but restricts where they park overnight, how long they can stay, and requires them to confine their vehicle and possessions to one car park.

Each council contracts inspectors to give campers advice on where they can park up, how they can dispose of waste, and where to find shower and laundry facilities. They can also issue $200 fines for infringements.

Fines that are not paid by the due date, are referred to the Department of Justice and become court fines.

Nelson City Council is expected to review the Freedom Camping Bylaw this year, and will welcome public submissions. TDC is expected to conduct a similar review next year.