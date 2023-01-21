One of NZ's most photographed buildings needs help as tourists return

The Church of The Good Shepherd at Tekapo is one of the most photographed buildings in New Zealand.

It’s one of the most photographed buildings in New Zealand, features in many tourism campaigns and required pedestrian management pre-Covid to handle its huge numbers of visitors. Now the Church of the Good Shepherd, on the shores of Lake Tekapo, needs help.

When Covid-19 lockdowns were imposed, and the tourism market shrivelled, the church committee which employed guides had to let them go.

“Before the 2020 lockdown, we had guides working on a rotation basis through daylight hours which was funded by donations,” committee chairman Andrew Scrase said.

“With the lockdown there were no tourists and no money.”

“We have not been able to get grants from the Government because it doesn’t fit the requirements. A TV station uses the image of the church as a backdrop, but we don’t get acknowledgement. We struggle a bit.”

Scrase said the church has been largely closed until recently, apart from requests to have it opened.

Stuff Pre-Covid tourists flocked to capture their own images of the Church of the Good Shepherd. (File photo)

“We have been open to tourists by request. We have information on our website where people can request a tour.”

Other than these occasions, the church has been open only for services.

“Our minister Andrew MacDonald left last year, and we’ve had Dan Yeazel doing a service every second Sunday; we’ve been running services ourselves the other Sundays.”

With the lockdowns now long over, and greater numbers of tourists coming to the Mackenzie country, Scrase said the committee considered it was time to open the church seven days a week from 9am to 7pm.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF/Stuff The Church of the Good Shepherd committee now needs about a dozen guides to show tourists through the popular attraction. (File photo)

“We’ve been fortunate to have Richard Plummer who is in his 70s. He comes to New Zealand for six months every year. He stays in Fairlie and travels up to open the church every Sunday, and plays the organ.”

Scrase said the committee needed about half a dozen guides to call on who could work hours that would suit them. The positions were paid.

The guides supervised and ensured the church was respected and sold postcards and booklets of the church and booklets.

“They answer questions if asked. The church is a quiet place where people can contemplate.

“I’m sure people will come forward, it’s not demanding work.”

Fraser Gunn/Supplied The Southern Cross shines above the Church of the Good Shepherd in Tekapo which is photographed by visitors day and night. (File photo)

The Church of the Good Shepherd, an Anglican church is also used for interdenominational services, opened in 1935 and has a category 1 Heritage New Zealand rating.

In 2018, it was estimated that 600,000 people visited the church each year; it is one of the most photographed buildings in New Zealand.

In 2017, a temporary fence was constructed around the church to protect it following concerns about damage, defecation and verbal abuse as the number of visitors ballooned.