New Zealand's best holiday spot? That's easy: Gore, glorious Gore

Meg Baker thinks Gore has it going on.

OPINION: Gore is the best holiday spot in New Zealand.

Gore is a charming, unique community and town located in the middle of Southland.

My family and I have been making it our holiday town since before I could remember, and personally, we think it is unbeaten. We travel there from Christchurch.

Between the friendly local community, the centralism of it all, and the fact it is never too busy, it is an ideal holiday spot.

It's basically Wānaka, except more relaxing.

Gore has many fantastic attractions. In fact, it is a well-known spot for fishers, as Gore is the brown trout capital of the world.

Many rivers nearby including the Mataura have allowed the fishing scene to become prolific in Gore.

Speaking of the Mataura River, it's a great swimming spot, it's warm, and there's trees to jump off - perfect for making memories, much like my family has.

It is often where the lovely locals go to hang out in the warm hours of twilight in the middle of summer.

In the middle of summer, twilight lasts until 11pm, meaning you can fit everything there is to do in Gore in the entire 17 hours of daylight you get.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Tom Campbell says Southland can be proud of the way it's tackled its 10-year strategy.

Gore has fabulous weather too, because it's in the centre of the universe.

While the rest of New Zealand was being savaged by Cyclone Hale, it was 30 degrees in Gore - choice!

Gore has other fabulous facilities, like a movie theatre, which I've been visiting since I was a kid. I have had many memories made there.

The charming St James Theatre screams local, and the friendly staff always ensure that you have a great time.

It often is showing 3D movies too. On top of this, there is an ice rink.

There is also a great cafe: Cafe Ambience. We call it cafe Am-Beyonce because it's that good. They make great Belgian waffles.

And then there's Dolamore Park, which is gorgeous in spring with all the flowers.

Gore is also situated on the foot of Hokonui.

One great walk is up East Peak, which is a fun three hours, and provides fabulous, 360 degree views of Southland.

The town is also extremely central, two hours from Queenstown and two and a half from Wānaka.

It is also accessible to the south coast, including the Catlins and to Riverton Beach.

Gore is a great holiday spot filled with many memories for my family. It has the relaxing feel of not being crowded, and has many local facilities and businesses that can be enjoyed and supported, which is important in times like this.

Gore seems to be showing a great way forward, with New Zealand's youngest mayor too.