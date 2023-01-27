Former police officer to help in flood recovery over the ditch

Blenheim resident Peter Adams is off to Australia to help people clear mould and debris after last year’s flooding.

A Blenheim man rolling up his sleeves for flood recovery in Australia says the relief of affected residents is half his reward.

Peter Adams is heading back to New South Wales this week for his second deployment with Taskforce Kiwi, a volunteer disaster relief organisation founded last year.

He will spend a week in the town of Forbes, where severe thunderstorms brought intense rain and flash flooding to the already-saturated area late last year, washing through businesses and homes.

Adams said he was no stranger to flood recovery, due to Marlborough being so floodprone, particularly in the past few years, and wanted to put his practical skills to use.

“It’s just good to help the Aussies out. A lot of it’s just about talking to people and seeing if they’re OK ... and then helping them out so they’re in a better state of mind.”

Adams’ first deployment with Taskforce Kiwi was to Lismore in NSW’s northeast in September.

Supplied Clearing homes of mould has been an important part of the work in New South Wales. Pictured is Adams and a team-mate clearing homes in Lismore.

“They had horrendous flooding there, so we were doing everything from clearing debris, water blasting mould out of people’s houses, some of them had no insurance and wanted to move back in.

“There was just mud up to my knees, everywhere ... debris on all the fences.”

For some of the flood-affected residents, the scale of the damage was so major they just didn’t know where to start, Adams said.

“And a lot of them don’t have a massive support network, if their family doesn’t live nearby. So it doesn’t take a lot to make them feel better, which makes us feel really good too.”

1 NEWS In Sydney’s southwest local shops have been inundated with flood water, this petrol station nearly fully submerged.

Adams grew up in Marlborough but as a former police officer had lived in Auckland, Christchurch and Tūrangi before returning to his hometown of Blenheim.

His career gave him a lot of skills he was able to put to use in the voluntary work, he said. “Just being able to talk to all different people and make them feel better about things.

“But you don’t need to be ex anything, you just have to be a little bit empathetic.”

Taskforce Kiwi aimed to use the skills and experience of military and emergency services veterans to help communities recover from natural disasters, whether in New Zealand or overseas. However the organisation also welcomed volunteers without training or professional service experience.

The team were particularly keen to hear from people with skills and experience such as emergency construction and repair, debris clearance, plant operations, logistics and distribution, water sanitation, first aid and medical support, mental health and psychological first aid, and evacuee and refugee coordination. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up on the website at taskforcekiwi.org.

SUPPLIED/Marlborough Express Blenheim resident Peter Adams with the the Taskforce Kiwi team in Lismore September 2022 with Taskforce Kiwi.

While seeing the relief and gratitude on the faces of residents was half the reward, Adams said his favourite part was the camaraderie between the volunteers.

“You become a bit of a team over there, that’s part of the reason for Taskforce Kiwi existing, is to provide a network for emergency service personnel who may not otherwise have that. Last time was great. We just all have a common background so we could all talk the same bullshit. It’s just good to be around like-minded people, with a sense of purpose.”

The work would no doubt be physically demanding but Adams said he was least looking forward to the mid-30-degree temperatures forecast all week, he said.

“We might have to have a cold one after that.”