From Auckland to Egypt for a dirt cheap life, $21k apartment

John Hoani Mathieson thinks Egypt is a great country to move to.

OPINION: I live in Hurghada in Egypt, four hours drive from Luxor where Tutankhamun's Tomb is located, in the Red Sea Governorate.

I have lived in Hurghada for four years.

My weekly grocery shop is 1012 Egyptian Pounds or NZ$53.22. I usually would spend $120 per week on groceries in Auckland.

I don't pay monthly rent, as I purchased a one-bedroom 80m/sq apartment, one street from the beach in Hurghada, for 400,0000 Egyptian Pounds (or NZ$20,650) in 2020.

The Egyptian Pound rate has gone down from what it was three years ago, but it was still very cheap compared to real estate prices in New Zealand.

A friend in Hurghada rents a two bedroom flat in Makadi Heights for 2500 Egyptian Pounds per month in a gated community 30 minutes drive away.

But her one-bedroom flat in Madares Street that she just left in Hurghada Town is still priced at 1200 Egyptian Pounds per month to rent (or NZ$61.89 per month).

I am retired (since 2016, when I was 42 years old).

I have two Airbnb apartments that I own in Hurghada, and I own a third home in Hurghada that I live in.

The two Airbnbs in Hurghada are occupied 70% of the time.

In New Zealand, I worked two days a week at Maternity/Gynaecology at Auckland City Hospital as a ward clerk, and earned NZ$700 per week doing night shifts.

I also own three Airbnb apartments in Auckland.

Juan Zarama Perini / Stuff Right now, Aucklanders are not moving into the regions as much as they did, but that could change as they try and reduce their living costs.

I make more money now from the three Airbnbs in Auckland, plus the two Airbnbs in Hurghada, Egypt, than I did working two days a week at Auckland City Hospital.

Egypt is a good option for moving to.

My yearly council rates are zero for my three properties in Hurghada. My yearly body corporate maintenance fees for my three apartments in Hurghada is also zero.

My yearly electricity bill for the one-bedroom 80sq/m apartment I live in is less than NZ$300 per year.

I use the air-conditioning 10 hours per day in summer for that price.

I buy bottled drinking water, for my water cooler it is 49 Egyptian Pounds for 11 litres of Nestle brand water every 10 days.

I do not pay water rates, as the Egyptian army has their accommodation on my street, so the Army give us free tap water.

When you go to live overseas, my recommendation is to get very good travel and health insurance.

Many expats in Egypt teach English online or work remotely in Egypt, or are digital nomads that come to Egypt for two or three months every year. Or expats buy businesses in Hurghada like restaurants or bars.

Also I went to Rome, Italy, three times in 2022, as the one way flights were €50 from Hurghada to Rome.

The one-year Egyptian residency visa is 1700 Egyptian Pounds, or NZ$87.69, and the authorities do an Egyptian police check and an International interpol police check.

I did basic Arabic language classes twice a week when I first came to Hurghada.

I thoroughly recommend Egypt and Hurghada as an option.

I have made many friends in Hurghada from Egypt, France, Germany, USA, Russia, and the UK. We get together socially a few times each week and enjoy the good weather here.

It rains in Hurghada only two or three times per year.

Also, you can take the bus from Hurghada to Cairo for less than NZ$10 or 190 Egyptian Pounds.

I really enjoy being able to live a good standard of living on a lower amount of money than what I would spend in New Zealand.

I plan to retire in Egypt, as I can have a much higher standard of living in Egypt than I can in New Zealand for about half of New Zealand prices.