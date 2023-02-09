Tarmac tantrums, intoxicated travellers and fewer perks: No wonder airlines are struggling to recruit

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: Another airline went bust in the UK last month. Cue the scramble of annoyed passengers trying to navigate getting from A to B. Hundreds of staff lost their jobs.

But you could almost hear the suppressed glee from rival airlines British Airways, Easyjet and Ryanair as they issued statements directing cabin crew and pilots of the defunct carrier to their own job vacancy pages. “We’re here for you,” they said. Such compassion.

However, even with bills to pay, will newly-unemployed pilots and, particularly, cabin crew rush to continue working for airlines when the Covid pandemic has exposed the industry’s pressures, instability and seemingly shrinking benefits? I’m not so sure.

Forecasts for the demand for airline staff globally by 2030 estimate that levels will have to rise by as much as 30%. But already airlines – including Air New Zealand – have had to scramble to recruit crew after pent-up demand for travel post-Covid collided with the harsh reality of workforces that had seen many thousands of workers laid-off. And they weren’t exactly by the phone waiting for a call.

You can hardly blame them: in recent decades and even with a fairly strong union presence, cabin crew pay and benefits have been eroded as full-service carriers restructured their businesses to compete with budget airlines (with their often young and non-unionised staff), so that you can snap up those heavily discounted airfares.

Even on my generally well-behaved short-haul flight to Italy recently, two crew rattled off their day’s itinerary of flights: a pinball pinging between various European cities (of which they don’t see any), flying with a team they don’t know and may never work with again and – in this joyous case – aren’t paid for the time we are sat on the runway, delayed and increasingly irritated.

123RF In recent decades and even with a fairly strong union presence, cabin crew pay and benefits have been eroded (file photo).

Social media and smartphones really shone a light on how during Covid-19 it was the poorly paid crew and ground staff who became the pandemic policemen of the labyrinth of rules and restrictions. It meant they dealt with the subsequent mask-mandate meltdowns and take-off tantrums that flared up at the time.

Even in the decade before that, UK aviation authorities and airlines were warning of the growing number of in-flight aggressions from passengers who had overindulged at the airport bar, opened their Duty Free booze onboard or just generally be a drunken in-flight nuisance.

And unlike a pub manager, staff can’t simply kick their pissed patrons out the door (well, not without some fairly serious consequences). So, it might take more than some airline’s £1500 (NZ$3100) sign-on bonus to an £18,000 base salary to put up with that.

Scratching the surface, it’s little wonder that this industry, once famed for offering (literally) the world to young staff members, is now dealing with thousands of unfilled vacancies.

Some airlines have accepted reality. Easyjet last year ripped out a row of seats across its fleet, therefore reducing its potential revenue-per-flight, to cut the number of cabin crew per flight from four to three. And the cumulative result of all this for passengers? Higher airfares.

Although some of the decisions above were made for airlines to make a buck, the end result for the industry when airlines struggle to recruit in order to expand much-needed capacity to meet surging demand is higher prices.

Whether it’s 20% airfare inflation in New Zealand or 40% in the UK – airfare price growth isn’t likely to come back down to Earth any time soon.