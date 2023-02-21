Yet another Interislander ferry breakdown leaves hundreds stranded on the wrong island

Inter-island ferry passengers for both operators have been trapped on both sides of the straight after a month of breakdowns and cancellations

Hundreds of passengers have been stranded on the wrong side of the Cook Strait in the wake of a month of inter-island ferry disruption.

Normally six ships ply the Cook Strait between Picton and Wellington. As it stands, Bluebridge and Interislander have just one operating passenger ship each.

Breakdowns, servicing, cyclones, and an especially busy summer have seen multiple sailings cancelled over February. Re-bookings have often not been available for another month.

Customers have been left with the choice of either abandoning their travel plans or, if stuck on the wrong side, abandoning their vehicles until they can make time to collect them again.

The captain and crew of Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki took charge when the Interislander ship lost power in late-January.

This week, the situation worsened after Interislander ferry Kaiarahi experienced an engineering issue on Monday night, forcing the cancellation of sailings for “the next few days”, according to the Interislander website.

Nelson resident Ange Whitlam, her partner, and youngest daughter are one of many families trapped on the wrong island with few alternative options.

“We came over to Wellington to drop our daughter off for her first year at university. Now we are stuck,” Whitlam said in an email.

“We took two days unpaid leave and it looks like we are going to be taking a lot more. The earliest booking we can find is the end of March.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Interislander Ferry Kaitaki broke down and required being brought back to Wellington

“So to sum it up, we are not getting any wages, we have no money to pay for accommodation, and we are stuck here for a month.”

Problems started at the end of January when Interislander ferry Kaitaki lost power and drifted close to the Wellington shoreline. Currently, it’s a freight-only service until such a time as it’s deemed safe enough to carry passenger traffic.

Two weeks later Aratere lost power near the mouth of the Tory Channel. It quickly resolved the issue and took the northern route into Queen Charlotte Sound, arriving two hours later than scheduled.

Then, just three weeks after entering service as Bluebridge’s newest vessel, the Connemara suffered engine failure on the way to Picton and is moored up awaiting parts from overseas.

All up, with Connemara out of action until at least Wednesday and Strait Feronia in Sydney for dry dock maintenance until March 24, Bluebridge is down to just one ship.

Supplied The Connemara arrived in Wellington to much fanfare in January. Today the ship sits in Wellington unable to cross the strait.

For Interislander, the Aratere is the only ship that isn’t freight only.

For Aucklander Nani Conforte, Interislander’s problems with the Kaiarahi means her car is now stuck in the South Island with no option of getting out.

“I’m going to have to leave my car in Blenheim, fly to Auckland and come back and pick it up one day, which will set me back at least $700 as there’s almost no tickets left until next month.”

Interislander’s website notification to passengers said they were still working on relocating passengers booked on Kaitaki to Aratere sailings while Bluebridge’s ferry timetable shows no indication that Connemara is out of commission.