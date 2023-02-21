Bluebridge cancels ferries; Aratere only Cook Strait passenger ferry

The captain and crew of Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki took charge when the Interislander ship lost power in late-January.

The Cook Strait’s passenger ferry fleet has been reduced from six to one single ship after the Bluebridge MV Straitsman was forced to stop due to “urgent operational requirements.”

This meant that on Tuesday, the Interislander’s Aratere was the only ferry carrying passenger vehicles between the North and South islands.

Thousands of passengers have had their travel disrupted . Some would-be passengers outside Bluebridge’s ferry terminals were hurrying around the terminal car park, scrambling to make alternative arrangements.

The Interislander’s Kaiarahi stopped sailing Monday because of an engineering fault. Kaitaki is only taking freight after it had to call a mayday last month when its four engines stopped off the south coast of Wellington. Bluebridge’s newest passenger ferry Connemara is out of action due to an engine problem and Strait Feronia is in drydock in Sydney.

Passengers have been reporting that refunds have been swift, but they haven’t been able to get alternative sailings until March.

Mt Cook Moving and Storage owner Peter Grant delivers furniture to customers across the country from his base in Oamaru.

“I haven’t seen it this bad since the strikes in the 80’s.

“I know of operators with vans parked up in Blenheim and Picton just waiting it out like you’d do in the old days. There’ll be a lack of confidence among operators for heading north of Christchurch at this rate.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Aratere is now the only operational ferry that can carry passenger vehicles.

He said the cancellation of his booking on Monday morning has left customers in the North Island without their belongings.

“The disruption basically means there are families up north who’ll have to kip it on the floor.”

The Interislander’s Valentine and Kaitaki are carrying freight but the reduction in service is still biting.

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand chief executive Nick Leggett said he’s never seen this many ship cancellations across Cook Strait.

”We’re monitoring the situation and recognise there are pressures associated in terms of labour, getting maintenance done, and getting parts sourced.”

“It can’t be understated how important the ferry connection is for our nation’s supply chain. It is State Highway 1 and so like any other part of the highway, if there’s a disruption, the country will feel it.”

SUPPLIED Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand chief executive Nick Leggett said it can’t be undestated how critical the ferries are to the nation’s supply chain.

Minister of Transport Michael Wood said in a statement that he understood passengers’ frustrations.

“My priority has always been safety.

“I do not want to see transport options provided that are not safe and in this instance, this means some reduction in service as we confirm the safety of Kaitaki and Kaiarahi vessels.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Trucks parked in Picton as ferry sailings were cancelled due to Cyclone Gabrielle. Today, commercial vehicles had access to only three ferries.

“Previous governments failed to plan for the long term, neglecting crucial infrastructure investments. This has ultimately resulted in the service disruptions we are experiencing.”

Minister Wood has asked for a meeting with the KiwiRail board for assurance on their next steps.

National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said it was the government’s responsibility to get goods and people across the Cook Strait as efficiently as possible.

“The Cook Strait is the biggest pothole we have in State Highway 1.”

In a statement, Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said he expects Kaiarahi to get back to work on Wednesday.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood said he understands the frustration but safety must be a priority.

”We accept that this is disruptive, but we treat safety as our top priority and we will not sail the ship unless we are satisfied it is safe to do so.”

Rushbrook also warned frustrated passengers against coming to the terminal in the hope of standby spaces on sailings.

“Please do not come to the terminal. While there will be extra sailings of other ships in the Interislander fleet to minimise disruption, some passengers and freight will not be able to be rescheduled immediately.”

He also said once Kaiarahi was operational again, he expected the backlog to clear.

Bluebridge has been approached for comment.