First Ruapehu, now the Alps: Are ski holidays an endangered species?

RNZ: Visitors return to Ruapehu, but where is the snow? (This video was first published on Stuff on August 7 2022.)

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: Climate change made summer a washout, and it might just ruin your winter plans as well.

It won’t be long until the togs are packed away and the chilly bin’s attracting dust as autumn turns to winter. It’s usually about now that New Zealand ski-fields would begin selling discounted season passes, recruit seasonal workers and step up marketing campaigns to lure tourists looking to make the most of winter.

That seasonal build-up remains on hold for Ruapehu, as the company controlling Whakapapa and Turoa ski-field remains in a sort of existential purgatory while administrators, the Government (via MBIE) and other stakeholders see if they can sort out a rescue plan, which would attempt to kick-start the organisation’s economic prospects.

But further South, even at better-managed ski fields, the industry would have looked at their European counterparts’ shocking start to the season and hoped it wasn’t a sign of things to come in Aotearoa.

Several ski resorts in France, Switzerland and Italy, usually busy with local and international powder enthusiasts were forced to shut up shop in the first weeks of January – their usual blue, red and black snow trails instead remained green goat tracks and alpine meadows more suited to day trampers and mountain bikes.

Although the photos were shocking, the data indicated it was now predictable.

Matthias Schrader/AP Kids ski on a slope in Ruhpolding, Germany. Much of the Alps just don't look right for this time of year.

A 50-year, six-nation study, led by Italian institute Eurac Research covering 2000 alpine weather stations showed snow now arrives later than it did 50 years ago and melts away earlier in the spring.

On lower-altitude pistes as temperatures lingered above double figures in the first weeks of 2023 it was too warm to even make artificial snow. Trips were cancelled, staff were laid off, small towns remained quiet.

Others took drastic action; the high-end Swiss resort of Gstaad tried to fly in thousands of cubic metres of natural snow using helicopters fetching and dumping the white stuff to build a snowbase. Unsurprisingly, at near 20C, it didn’t work.

The intervention by the enthusiasts and the elite to trick themselves into thinking everything was fine sounded to me like the last days of disaster capitalism butting up against a climate crisis.

Other resorts in Austria and France are more realistic: strategising a future where they are primarily hiking and biking destinations, unable to relocate to higher altitudes. I opted for the latter. I’ve just returned from an alpine escape to the French Alps where we enjoyed plenty of the white stuff, but that was primarily because we specifically chose a village at 2300m above sea level with access to a glacier.

Admittedly, yes, I’m another one burying my head in the artificial snow and seeking higher ground, but Kiwi skiers aren’t so spoilt for choice, and if Ruapehu is resuscitated in time for this season or next, would it have the cash to invest in technology to defy the climatic trends, and if so, for how long?

The snow did eventually fall in the Alps and the fears that little Jasper and Sophie would miss out on the annual family ski trip subsided here in the UK, but this only stokes a false hope since data suggest this situation will keep occurring in years to come, whether it’s the French Alps or the Southern equivalent.

The more pertinent threat is that it isn’t just unlucky weather, a week of warmer temperatures, or a lack of cold, southerly weather fronts, but a small but permanent shift in climate that makes an already-risky tourism sub-sector in New Zealand completely unviable for the mass market – with or without a fleet of helicopters to relocate snow for you.