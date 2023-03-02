I wasn't meeting any new people in Bali. Then my phone battery died

When Bali scrapped their mandatory hotel quarantine last year, I wasn't patient enough to alert the group chat and see if anyone wanted to venture over with me. I'll meet people over there, right?

I'd orchestrated my friend-making opportunities as best I could: I'd booked a membership at two co-working spaces, regularly used the communal areas at my accommodation, and sat at the bar of every venue to make it known I was a party of one.

Having made friends while travelling in the past, I knew how much of a difference spontaneous bonds could make to a trip – whether they became lifelong friends or not. It's not as if I wouldn't survive or still have a great time if I didn't meet anyone, but I knew I could elevate my experience with different people to learn from and discover new things with.

When that wasn't happening for me, I took a bit of a hit to the ego – surely everyone was wanting to meet new people after the years we've just had? I felt rejected but it hit harder than an unsuccessful Tinder attempt: this was an entire village seemingly uninterested in me. Was I too old for Canggu? Did I have an unapproachable resting bitch face? Did I … smell bad?

All three potential reasons were entirely possible. But I quickly realised I was constantly committing an offence to trump them all: I was glued to my phone.

It seems harmless enough, but my apparent addiction was signalling to others that I didn't want to be interrupted. That I've already got company in the shape of a handheld device and that, really, I wasn't interested in getting to know anyone other than those I'm already following on Instagram. At least that's what I think when I see someone on their phone.

Sarb Johal/Youtube How to Put Your Phone Down and Live a More Fulfilling Life

The mobile as a symbolic middle finger is an effective one. Studies show that people use their phones to avoid conversation with strangers. I can safely assume we've all been there – whether that's staving off unwanted attention on a commute or dodging a Fitness First rep at the local shopping centre. In some situations you just don't want to invite a conversation to happen, (like when you're five minutes into a 14-hour flight).

But the habit of being on our phones 24/7 is one we have to shake if we want to pick up on the social cues and opportunities around us that could lead to something bigger and better.

It has been almost a decade since the viral 'Look Up' video dominated YouTube and made us realise what we were missing out on by looking down at our phones, yet so many of us still haven't learned. But it's also obvious why our phones can rudely notify us of increased screentime while abroad.

Sure, we spend time deciding which photo will make people at home jealous, need to keep up to date with the world around us and check our emails constantly (just in case the 126th refresh gives us something to respond to).

But mostly we turn to our trusty rectangle to feel less alone; for a sense of community when we're feeling really isolated – something that tends to happen when we're miles away from home.

You know when you arrive at a venue before your friend does, so you sit there aimlessly on your phone because, well, you don't know what else to do with your eyes and hands? It can feel like that when you're travelling solo. Except the friend is never coming.

When my phone's battery died while waiting for the sun to set at a Nusa Penida restaurant, I instantly got separation anxiety. I wanted my little robot so I didn't have to twiddle my thumbs or stare into the ocean like I was wondering when my non-existent husband would return from war.

But then a Canadian couple to my left (who had been in that exact place for the 20 minutes prior, mind you) started talking to me. It's not like they couldn't have done that when I had my phone on me, but I don't think we would've been privy to the social cues that showcased our willingness to talk to one another – like polite smiles or interest in each other's drink orders – if our heads were buried in our respective screens.

We became good friends and spent a lot of time together in the weeks that followed (albeit not every second of every day), including a weekend in Gilli Air with a bunch of other people they'd met along the way – a trip I wouldn't have otherwise done on my own.

After that situation, I consciously put my phone face down, or in my new $5 bumbag, and quickly started noticing the difference in the interactions I was now having. I'm not saying I made a new bestie every day (or that you will either – that would be a wild assumption given I don't know how painful you are, or aren't, to talk to), but I was at least armed with the new body language to encourage conversation when I wanted it.

Sometimes it's as simple as actually clocking if someone smiles at you. Being present enough for someone to ask you where a good nearby warung is. From little things, big things grow – you get the gist.

And yes, we all need the damn thing to pay for purchases, work remotely and, of course, let mum know we're alive. But given there are so many opportunities we're missing out on if only our heads were upright, screentime might be best reserved for the toilet. Like when you're actually on one. Alone.

Simply put: you can't make any connections – no matter how big or small – if you're too busy catering to your virtual ones. And trust me, actual, real-life interactions are far more fulfilling than the gender reveal of your neighbour's unborn child.

