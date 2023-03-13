The backpacking year that changed my life

Warning: This story contains details of a sexual assault.

I wasn’t even meant to be in the Mardi Gras parade. I was quietly sipping on a beer in a pub on my own when some fellow Irish expats asked me to join their marching group.

Fast-forward 12 hours and there I was participating in one of the world’s biggest LGBTI+ events in front of tens of thousands of people on Sydney’s Oxford Street. It was the perfect ending to a year when I reached peace over a traumatic event and unlocked confidence that had laid previously untapped.

My year away had started exactly as it ended – loud, disorientating, and with me drenched in sweat. The year was 1998 – Titanic and Celine Dion dominated culture, Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky were all over the news, and in a far off land, an Irishman had just landed in the boiler room that is Bali.

I wasn’t quite prepared for the heat, noise and clamour of Denpasar Airport. I’d done some travel around Europe but this onslaught was another level, and it didn’t stop for the 10 days I was there. It was a blur of beeping scooters, beers, beaches, orangutans, dodgy moneylenders, dodgy stomachs and some of the best drag I’ve ever seen, still to this day. If this was the amuse-bouche to my year away, I was ready for the whole meal.

But this adventure was also something that I desperately, desperately needed.

A few years previously I was the victim of a sexual assault. It occurred on my last day on the university campus. As I celebrated in Manchester’s gay village, I met someone who seemed real nice at first but things spiralled as the night went on. He invited me back to his, stole my house keys, assaulted me and left me numb. I felt I couldn’t go to the police because it was his word against mine. I tried to brush it off, but over the next few months I retreated back into the closet, finding solace at the bottom of many bottles. Something had to change, and that change was giving up the life I had built for myself in England to jet to the other side of the world in my mid-twenties.

Was I running away? Perhaps, but it was the circuit breaker I craved. For the first time in years I was allowing myself to just have fun by kicking open up that closet door fully, and embracing all that life threw at me.

First stop in Australia was Perth, a city I fell in love with and later, in love with someone from there. Life in a typical backpacker flat in Sydney followed, full of parties, battles over loo rolls and a never ending parade of strangers on the sofa. Work was basic, a long line of temporary jobs in call centres and selling door-to-door but it was all an incredible learning curve.

There was complete freedom. Didn’t like a job? Get a new one. Didn’t like the digs anymore? Fine, five of us rented a campervan and did the obligatory trip to Cairns and then Alice Springs. Don’t like your hair? Grab a bottle of Sun-In and go blonde. OK that last one proved to be a mistake.

I travelled around more of Aussie than most Aussies do and eventually ended up in Melbourne, with a glamorous job of cleaning gay bars and clubs. It was eye-opening to say the least.

Remember that one I fell in love with from Perth? His name is Richard and we had met previously in Western Australia but had lost touch with each other, such was life before rampant mobile phone usage. I bumped into him in Melbourne, sparks flew, and the next thing I knew I had thrown my planned route out the door and flown back to WA to stay with him for the final three months of my trip, which included yet another visit to Bali. At least I was prepared this time.

I had started the year nervously and out-of-my-depth in Denpasar, I was finishing with my first partner and a year well and truly lived. Even though we had a working holiday visa-related time limit on our relationship, those three months with Rich were some of best times of my life. We’re still mates thankfully.

Of course, I did have to go back home eventually via Sydney and via the unexpected cameo in the Mardi Gras parade.

I know travel is a privilege and taking a year out is another level entirely. But if you can, get out there and experience as much as you can. It could truly be the making of you.

Where to get help for sexual violence