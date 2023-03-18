'Knife blade' object sighting causes disruption at Auckland Airport domestic terminal

Two outbound flights from the domestic terminal at Auckland airport were delayed on Friday night after an aviation security officer spotted what appeared to be a knife during security screening.

One passenger told Stuff after boarding their Jetstar flight two hours after the scheduled time, passengers were ordered off the aircraft.

They were then sent back through to security for reprocessing where police were also in attendance, the passenger said.

“Queues were long and insufficient staff were on hand to support all the passengers,” the traveller said.

READ MORE:

* Convicted criminal able to fly out of Wellington despite refusing extra security screening

* Expect delays: full body x-ray scanners coming to New Zealand airports

* Explainer: Why all passengers are re-screened after an airport security breach

* Woman skips security at Auckland Airport after taking cigarette break



Another passenger travelling to Wellington via Jetstar said they were told 10 minutes before boarding that there had been a security breach at Auckland Airport and passengers were unable to board without being re-screened.

A police spokesperson said police received a report of a security breach at Auckland Airport at about 9.10pm.

“Police attended and supported airport staff in relation to the incident.”

An AvSec spokesperson said an aviation security officer operating the X-ray machine saw an item that appeared to be a blade at the domestic security screening on Friday night.

Supplied Two flights were affected by departure delays as passengers were sent back through security for reprocessing.

“When the bag was checked at the bag recheck station, no item resembling a blade was located.”

The spokesperson said in the interest of security, a decision was made to re-screen all passengers who were waiting in the secure area to board flights, and a sterile check of the area was conducted by AvSec.

“The passenger re-screening meant two flights were affected by departure delays and no flights were cancelled,” the spokesperson said.

A Jetstar spokesperson said it was informed by AvSec that customers had to be re-screened after an aviation security officer operating the X-ray machine saw an item that appeared to be a blade.

“A Jetstar flight was held while AvSec re-screened passengers. No blade was found during the re-screening however the pause in operations meant that two services were delayed.

“We thank customers for their patience while we supported Auckland Airport and AvSec undertake this precautionary measure.”

This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air.