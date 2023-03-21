Boaty McBoatFace, Shania Train: The best (or worst) names for vehicles

A new train in Switzerland has been named after music legend Shania Twain and of course they went with the most obvious name possible – Shania Train.

If you are wondering what the Canadian country star has to do with Swiss railways, the That Don't Impress Me Much singer has lived by Lake Geneva for the last decade.

In her honour, she has been named the “godmother” of the new Golden Pass Express train which links Montreux on Lake Geneva to Interlaken.

Twain tweeted her support: “All aboard the Shania Train to Twain Town.”

Of course Shania Train isn’t the first punny-style name that’s been used for vehicles. Here are some others that are equally groan-worthy.

Snow ploughs

If there has been one type of vehicle which has elevated the pun game to a new level than it is the humble snow plough.

In Scotland, the country’s fleet of more than 200 gritters have been christened with unique monikers and have become famous worldwide. There’s even a tracking website to follow the ploughs.

Some of the rather fine examples include I Want to Break Freeze, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang, Snowbegone Kenobi, Sir Andy Flurry and Sweet Child O' Brine.

The success has spread to other cities around the world including in Minnesota, US when an online poll picked Yer a Blizzard, Harry as the winner, joining the likes of Clearopathtra, Han Snowlo, and Blizzo in their fleet.

Boats

Of course the world-famous Boaty McBoatface gets a mention here. When Britain's National Research Council wanted to name its new polar research ship back in 2016, the jokey moniker was added to the more distinguished list of names ... and won by a country mile. However, the result was ignored and the ship was eventually named after veteran BBC naturalist David Attenborough.

Boaty did reemerge later as, rather confusingly, a yellow submarine.

Fans of McBoatface were offered some consolation by Sweden as rail authorities abided by a poll for a new train, which was topped by, you guessed it, Trainy McTrainface

However, some Australians didn’t see the funny side when Ferry McFerryface won in an online poll to name a new Sydney ferry. It turned out later that it actually hadn’t won and was instead picked by the then-New South Wales transport minister.

One opposition MP exclaimed: “He flat out lied about the competition repeatedly saying Ferry McFerryface was the popular choice when he knew it was anything but."

Planes

Staying in Australia, and new budget airline Bonza is taking “Australianess” to a new level with the names of its fleet of Boeing 737s.

Shazza, Bazza and Sheila were the first to get a thoroughly Ozzie naming. But credit where credit is due, a fourth plane, Malc, has been named after a Blenheim aviation enthusiast who died earlier this year. At the time of his death, Malcolm Rex Handley was living in Brisbane and was working as an operations manager for Bonza – a company he played a vital role in establishing.

If you thought Shazza, Bazza and Sheila are hard to swallow, how about a Dreamliner 'Vegemite'? In 2017 Qantas flirted with naming one of its new planes after the divisive spread. It didn’t win.

What are some of the funniest names of objects or vehicles you've come across? Let us know in the comments.