Seddon's Awatere rail bridge to get Whale Trail makeover

Work on the Awatere Bridge section of the Whale Trail will start in June when the old car bridge will be recommissioned as a cycleway and walkway. Here the Coastal Pacific train crosses the rail bridge.

Explorers along Marlborough’s new Whale Trail will soon be in for a treat as preparations begin to transform a “beautiful” old car bridge into a pedestrianised cycleway offering stunning views of the Awatere River.

Nigel Muir, The Whale Trail’s project manager said the restored bridge would bring pride to the community and tourists to the area.

“It’s a very exciting day, this is one of the significant taonga on the 204km trail we’re creating, and this will absolutely be a feature piece that many, many users will get to enjoy over the coming years.

“This is a very momentous area, and it’s a beautiful old bridge, so it’ll be great to reinstate her and have people using her as part of the Whale Trail.

Wilson Fisher/HML Engineering A time lapse of a cycle and walkway being clipped onto the Wairau River bridge, to help form the Whale Trail from Picton to Kaikōura.

READ MORE:

* 'Clip-on' cycle bridge the first stage of Whale Trail construction

* Tense Whale Trail talks reveal residents 'petrified' of hitting cyclists

* The Otago Central Rail Trail: Why you should cycle our original Great Ride



“It’s about celebrating Marlborough and all the different lenses you can put on it – from the cultural history, to the pastoral industry, to the modern grape industry.

“We hope to be able to bike from Blenheim to Seddon by the end of the year,” Muir said.

Whale Trail committee member John Forrest said, he was in no doubt as to the benefits the bridge and trail would bring to Marlborough’s smaller towns, having witnessed such transformations on cycling trails further south.

“I’ve recently been down to North Otago and visited Duntroon and even as recently as three years ago Duntroon was dead at the neck, the garage was just about closing, and it was the last thing there. Today, the garage is open, there are three cafés, there are historic places under development and the town is pumping.

Supplied An artistic impression of the soon-to-be constructed walkway/cycle bridge near Seddon as part of Marlborough's Whale Trail along the east coast.

“The central Otago rail trail has rejuvenated about six or eight small towns that were going nowhere and were dead,” Forrest said.

Muir said he was unable to give a date for when the entire Whale Trail would be completed, but said work was progressing in many areas.

“It’s been a very challenging and complex project because it’s over 200km and goes through multiple businesses, farms, roads, railway corridors, landowners, there’s a lot of complexity that you never anticipate when you have a good idea and think it’s going to be simple.

“We’re working as fast as we can, we’ve nine iwi, five government agencies, two councils and a plethora of landowners to navigate our way through on this project, but we’ve got three parts of the trail actively under construction at the moment, and we’re working as quickly as possible,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF L-R Cody Hampton, Fulton Hogan civil manager, Laurens van der Vyver , FH Regional manager, Luke van Velthooven Whale Trail Trust chair and Ian Bond, Whale Trail trustee and Trust engineer.

Cody Hampton, civil manager for Fulton Hogan who will be undertaking the restoration said, work would start in June and would be finished by the end of December.

“It’s great, we’re all local workers here, so it’s great for us to get this, it’s an interesting project,” Hampton said.