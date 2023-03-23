I don't want to travel with checked luggage ever again

Overhead lockers aren't getting any bigger and it's a frantic race to get on first and claim that precious space above your seat.

Lee Tulloch is the founding editor of Harper’s Bazaar Australia.

OPINION: Since I wrote about it last year, I've become addicted to travelling with only carry-on luggage.

I've skipped long check-in lines and gone straight through to security screenings and immigration controls.

I've sailed past the masses huddled around baggage carousels and cleared customs ahead of the pack.

I've been able to take advantage of airport trains, toting just a small rolling case with smooth wheels and an overnight bag hooked on top.

No big suitcases to haul into a railway carriage or hoist onto luggage racks. No more standing in the aisles of crowded trains trying to catch the eye of someone who will help me. No more dodgy shoulders from lifting bags that are too heavy or awkward.

And then there have been the unexpected advantages. On a couple of occasions, I almost missed my connecting flight, a common occurrence these days with so many delays due to weather, staff shortages and mechanical problems. Both times, the plane's checked luggage didn't make the connection, but as I had everything with me, I was spared the long wait for bags other passengers had to endure.

Downsizing has been surprisingly easy so far, as I've mostly travelled to warm climates where a few light dresses and a couple of pairs of sandals have been enough. As yet, I haven't had the challenge of packing for a very long trip or a trip to a cold climate, which means bringing bulkier clothes and heavier shoes.

There are compromises. I can no longer bring my trusty travelling iron with me, as it's too heavy. My toiletries need to be under 100 millilitres and fit into a plastic bag to make it through airport screenings. I bring a Kindle rather than the print books I prefer.

If I'm tempted to pick up a bottle of wine from a vineyard, I know I won't be able to get it through security.

I don't have the luxury any more of bringing clothing items "just in case". I have to edit hard and cleverly, ditching things I might only wear once or twice. But I find this quite liberating. People don't care, or even notice, if you wear the same outfit three or four times.

I've discovered that the critical thing is the airline you choose. Some are more generous than others in what they allow in the cabin, and some are more vigilant in restricting what you bring on.

My rolling carry-on case, which can weigh nine or 10 kilograms when full, wouldn't be allowed in the cabin on Jetstar, which I believe scrupulously weighs everything before it's brought on board. But its measurements and weight are perfectly fine for Qantas, which allows economy passengers 10 kilograms of carry-on luggage plus an extra four kilograms of personal items, such as a handbag or laptop bag, on both domestic and international flights.

What tends to keep me within this limit is the fact that heaving 10 kilograms of bag onto the overhead lockers is quite an effort, and I prefer to keep it as light as possible. I also don't want to look like I'm struggling in case the flight attendants twig and take it away to be checked in the hold.

But so far I haven't been stopped or asked to weigh my bags. Even on a recent flight with Virgin (seven kilogram) allowance, they let my rolling suitcase through without question. Internationally, I've just breezed through, even on airlines that are officially more restrictive.

There's a bit of swagger involved. The idea is to look professional and have it all well-contained, not in messy and overflowing bags. Get it in the lockers quickly and don't hold up others. A couple of kilos extra weight won't matter to flight attendants if you're a considerate passenger.

123RF Get it in the lockers quickly and don't hold up others.

The choice of bag matters too. The lightweight clamshell type with a side that compresses can fit in an amazing amount of clothing, but they can weigh two or three kilograms empty, so you have to be very careful how much you put in. I have a small overnight bag as well that can fit under the seat if necessary.

It's quite noticeable these days that more people than ever have cottoned-on to the concept. Overhead lockers aren't getting any bigger and it's a frantic race to get on first and claim that precious space above your seat.

But there's nothing like that breezy feeling of galloping past everyone waiting at the baggage carousel as you head for the exit.

- traveller.com.au