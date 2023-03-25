Two kids, one husband, over 15 countries. How we survived

From $50 beachfront escapes to Bali bargains — here's where Kiwis can make their money go further in 2023.

Michelle Vernal is a Christchurch-based novelist.

WRITE ON STUFF: Travel with our boys. To paraphrase - it was the best of times with a few "what were we thinking?" moments along the way.

The four of us, my husband Paul and our boys, Josh, now 19 and Daniel, 17, have visited over 15 countries together.

Each trip has presented different challenges, highlights and the odd low, but the good times far outweigh the bad, and we've loved making unique memories, special to our family.

Our first big adventure was back in 2008 when we flew into Santiago, Chile, with our just-turned three-year-old and four-year-old in tow.

Kudos to friends and family, none of whom asked what we thought we were doing when we told them of our vague plan of travelling by bus across Chile into Argentina and Uruguay.

The only thing we'd booked ahead of time was our first night's accommodation in Santiago, and we'd have seven weeks in which to make our way across countries before flying home from Buenos Aires.

We were armed with a weighty backpack each, two strollers and a Lonely Planet Guide book because smartphones had yet to become commonplace.

Supplied Michelle Vernal's family in front of goats in trees in Morocco.

There were a few initial hiccups, aeroplane travel with little ones, for instance, but like all things, it must eventually end, and when it did, Daniel threw up all over his blankie in the customs queue!

Not the best start, and our first glimpses of Santiago as we bumped, bleary-eyed, through the outer suburbs were a little unsettling too.

However, as we drove closer to the city's hub, the stray dogs, tin shacks and overflowing rubbish gave way to wide, leafy boulevards home to elegant buildings harking back to old-world glamour, and we began to feel more confident.

By day three, we felt positively intrepid and ready to say goodbye to the cosmopolitan, arty city we'd explored.

So, with the boys sitting in their strollers and feeling like tortoises with our houses on our backs, we boarded a bus to the port city of Valparaiso.

It was love at first sight.

The hills beyond the port were a steep maze of sinuous cobbled streets.

We cheated and clambered into what looked like a garden shed, riding the Ascensor to where our accommodation was nestled amongst the faded charm of peeling, primary colour houses. It was a guesthouse offering family and dorm rooms.

I caught up with the laundry, hanging it about the room to dry, and then as we wound into the evening, things went pear-shaped.

The boys had gone out like lights, and Paul and I, making the most of the quiet time, had a glass of wine and then went to bed.

When the clock struck midnight, all hell let loose.

I don't know which one woke the other up, but it was a case of "let's get this party started".

The time difference played havoc with the boys' circadian rhythms, and they were bouncing off the ceilings.

We tried to get them to settle down; we pleaded, threatened, cajoled, and bribed. The works.

Then our neighbours, an Australian couple, got in on the act and began hammering on the wall.

There was nothing for it but to get dressed, bundle the boys into the strollers, and hit the misty streets.

We received many strange looks from night revellers weaving their way home, and suffice to say, Paul and I had words about whose big idea this trip was in the first place (er, mine).

At last, as dawn's fingers began to paint the sky, the boys fell asleep. Not long after, so did we.

Supplied Cooking school class in Kuala Lumpur.

Sleep is beautiful, and when we woke, all was right in our world once more.

We went on to have a wonderful time crossing through the magnificent Andes by bus to arrive in Argentina.

Uruguay was a ferry ride from Buenos Aires, and the freedom of moving on when the mood took us, or staying a little longer in one of the hidden gem towns we'd found, was wonderful.

We discovered unique history and different culture on what was an unforgettable trip. We even toyed with buying a crumbling hotel and restoring it to its former glory in the Uruguayan seaside town of Piriapolis.

It was a time when anything was possible.

Getting off the treadmill of everyday life and stepping outside your comfort zone to travel with your kids can be incredibly rewarding. And those times that aren't quite so joyous become funny travel anecdotes.

So what about some tips or pointers? OK, so to start with, remember that when your offspring's had enough, and things are kicking off, you will never see any of those people staring at you again!

If things are getting fractious, look for a McDonald's. I'm telling you those golden arches are a parent's friend. They promise food your children will eat, the possibility of a playground, and best of all, a toilet!

Go with the flow and relax because they will survive a few days without their five-plus a day, a grubby T-shirt and a disrupted sleep plan.

And lastly, to ensure your survival, I suggest wine. It's part of embracing the overall cultural experience, after all.

Bon Voyage!