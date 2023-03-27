Emirates A380 touches down in Christchurch as route to Dubai restarts

Emirates' A380 aircraft returns to Christchurch after an absence of more than three years.

The world’s largest passenger aircraft has touched down in Christchurch as Emirates’ daily Dubai to Christchurch route recommences.

It is the first time the double-decker Airbus A380 has returned to the garden city since Covid-19 shuttered borders in early 2020.

As the plane touched down about 2.30pm on Monday, a bunch of plane enthusiasts – many with cameras in hand – were watching on from a nearby paddock and surrounding roads.

Airport fire trucks also gave the plane a ceremonial water arch as it taxied to the gate.

Emirates Australasia vice president Barry Brown was on the flight and said it was a fantastic experience.

“I got to walk through all the cabins, I saw people with smiles on their faces,” he said.

“To see the welcome, when I looked at the cars parked up over on the sides of the airport there and the people standing on top of their roofs filming, it took me back to 2016 when we first bought the A380 here,” he said.

Brown said Emirates had a long association with Christchurch, and it was an important market to bring people and tourism into.

The journey for Brown was also personal. While he is an Australian, he said his signature was “indelibly etched” into the streets of Christchurch. He briefly worked for the city council’s curb and guttering department in 1972.

Christchurch is now the smallest city in the world to host an Emirates A380. A daily flight will now run between Christchurch and Dubai, via Sydney.

The A380 that flies to Christchurch has four classes – first, business, premium economy and economy – and can hold 484 passengers.

To welcome the A380 on Monday, Christchurch Airport opened up a paddock that looks directly out to the southern end of the airport’s main runway.

Just after 1pm – with the plane still more than an hour away from landing – about 50 vehicles were already parked up waiting to watch.

Many more found themselves a spot to watch from Pound Rd, which also looks out onto the runway.

Among the plane spotters was Hamish Kirk, 18, who said it had been a long wait for the A380 to return.

“Everyone’s been guessing when it might be coming back ... but here we are,” he said.

Kirk said the paddock opened up by the airport got him “really close” to the runway.

“I think [it’s] the closest you can get from anywhere on the airport,” he said.

Karen Van Der Velden was also there to see the A380, joking that she was “like a two-year-old” while watching planes.

“My dream would be to go on it,” she said.

Van Der Velden said she came out to the airport with her husband most weekends to watch planes and have lunch.

The paddock location for the A380 was “fantastic”, she said. “We’re just buzzing.”

Labour MP Sarah Pallett joined media on the tarmac to welcome the plane and said it was spectacular.

“It blows your mind really...I mean look at the size it, have you seen the size of those engines, it’s just stunning.”

The A380 first flew to Christchurch in October 2016 and at that time, more than 1000 plane watchers camped near the runway to welcome it.

Emirates also flies their A380 from Dubai to Auckland. At 14,193 km, it is the longest route Emirates flies the A380 on.