'I've never felt so seen': Chris Parker's very relatable dilemma of how early you should get to the airport

Chris Parker on just how early you should show up at the airport.

Comedian Chris Parker has taken to social media with a very relatable video that will be understood by many travellers: just how early should you get to the airport before catching your plane?

In a short video captioned “Making plans to get to the airport on time”, the Celebrity Treasure Island winner says he is heading off to the Melbourne Comedy Festival with his flight taking off at 3.30pm, and with check-in closing 90 minutes before then, the aim would be getting to the airport at 1pm “just to be safe”.

But that becomes 12.30pm, then midday, but he worries about the lunchtime traffic, so 10.30am may work.

But that’s at the tail end of the morning rush hour, so leaving before the “traffic starts” would be better. It doesn’t end there and by the end of the video Parker is giving himself a week to get to the airport: “Better to be safe than sorry.”

It appears in the comments he has struck a nerve.

“I've never felt so seen,” was one post.

“I feel way too called out by this video,” was another.

“With all the road works at the moment I think you are best to allow a full 10 days to get to the airport……Better to be safe,” quipped another commentator.

There is no hard-and-fast rule about how much time you should give yourself to head to the airport.

The official recommendation from most airlines is that travellers should arrive at the airport around three hours before their international flight. Most check-in counters open three hours before departure.

But the key thing to consider is what time check-in and bag drop closes – this can be anywhere from 60 minutes to 120 minutes before your flight. The deadline varies depending on the airline and airport, so be sure to check your itinerary carefully – and allow for traffic.