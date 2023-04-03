Passenger anger issues prompt airport staff training

Nelson Airport is having to train front line staff to deal with aggressive passengers. Some drive recklessly, over footpaths, or reverse on roads.

Nelson Airport frontline staff are being trained to deal with unruly and aggressive passengers, some of whom drive recklessly and won’t listen to reason.

Nelson Airport chief executive Mark Thompson informed councillors about the training at the joint committee meeting of the Tasman District and Nelson City councils during the Nelson Airport six monthly strategic presentation on Tuesday.

Thompson said staff were being educated to deal with “certain behaviours” that “we face every day”.

“What we're seeing in the terminal is a lot of random behaviour by tourists and passengers ... sadly it's everywhere at the moment.”

Outside the meeting, Thompson described reckless driving, “grumpy” passengers whose flights had been cancelled, and stressed passengers who were running late.

“It’s just bizarre ... people drive over footpaths, they reverse down the road. It’s erratic behaviour.

“You try and talk to someone and, you know, whatever's going on in their life, they're not rational.”

In one case before Christmas, police were called when a mentally unwell passenger, who was under the belief that his Sounds Air flight was going to take him to Hawaii, got “grumpy”.

Thompson said airport staff weren’t security guards, and weren’t paid to confront or apprehend people.

Around eight staff were undergoing the Situational Safety and Tactical Communication training, he said.