Free airport parking a 'red herring', chief executive says

There are “quite a few people” who spend half an hour at the airport, “so they can go have a coffee and then wave someone goodbye”, says Nelson Airport chief executive Mark Thompson. Beyond that, people park for the day or overnight.

Nelson Airport has been asked to look into extending free parking at its car parks, potentially following the lead of New Plymouth airport.

At the Taranaki airport, drivers can spend up to two hours at the airport without paying a cent thanks to a new charging schedule that came into effect from February 1.

At Nelson Airport, parking is free for drop-offs up to 15 minutes.

During the joint committee meeting of the Nelson City and Tasman District councils last week, Nelson councillor Mel Courtney wondered if there could be a dialogue with New Plymouth Airport about the rationale for the move.

Speaking outside the meeting, Nelson Airport chief executive Mark Thompson said parking fees were a “key revenue stream”, which funded maintaining current car parks and building new ones.

The value car park at present was a “pickle”, he said, a legacy of the terminal move.

“It's a pot-pourri of a whole lot of pieces of tarmac that really don't come together,” Thompson said.

The airport had land on the other side of the creek and may look to move the car park there in the next two to three years, he said.

Nelson Airport chief executive Mark Thompson.

Thompson said he talked with the chief executive of New Plymouth Airport last week, who told him that although two hours of car parking was now free, prices after that period had “doubled”.

That meant that they had actually “increased their fees in disguise” because the two hours was a “small proportion of activity”.

“The behaviour [at Nelson Airport] is most people come down and drop people off, that’s the biggest activity. Then there are quite a few people who are here for half an hour so they can go have a coffee and then wave someone goodbye.

“But after that they're either here for the day, or they’re overnighting. So two hours is a bit of red herring, because people don’t come here for two hours.”

A traveller described the queues for biosecurity screening on Monday night as "out of control".

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said during the meeting he would be interested in seeing a cost comparison between airports.

”I’d like the Nelson Airport to be known as the one that has the best value for money.”

Nelson city councillor Rachel Sanson said there was a bus service to the airport starting soon, and she “wasn’t a fan” of long periods of free parking.

“I think it’s great that you can pick someone off and drop someone off and not be pinged for that,” she said.

“But I think we want to be pulling all the levers we can to incentivise people to use alternative modes of transport.”