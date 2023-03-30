We traveled to 24 countries with our 1-year-old on our back

Brook Sabin has made this rookie long-haul mistake, so you don't have to.

READER REPORT: Travelling the world with your children is something I encourage any family to do.

It wasn't meant to last 10 months, but by the time we had navigated our way through Australia, South-East Asia, the UK, Europe and the United States, our lives as parents and our 1-year-old had been changed for the better.

Travel as a family bonds you. It also tests you, as a couple and as parents.

But the time you get together is something you just can't replicate in the same way at home. We are a stronger family because of it.

Travel is a unique opportunity to do that.

The frustrations of trying to navigate strange cities with a hungry toddler was stressful at times, but that happens at home too.

Exposing your children to the beauty of seeing the Swiss Alps, exploring the canals of Venice and eating gelato in Rome, far outweighs any memory of any hunger-induced meltdown on our travels.

Here are my three tips to make the most of travelling with a young family:

Supplied Marc Hall says traveling with a 1-year-old to places like Mount Vesuvius, Italy, was an awesome experience.

Slow down and don't plan too much

By slowing down:

A) You get a more immersive family travel experience.

B) Your children will thank you.

We learned the hard way. By trying to pack in so many places in the first part of our trip, we paid for that with unsettled nights and tired tantrums.

When we slowed down, our little guy settled. Instead of only a few days somewhere, try a week. You get to know your destination more and your children get more comfortable.

It's a win - win.

Find some outdoor space

Kids need outdoor time.

As adults, we may want to visit museums or walk the streets. Kids? Nope, they can handle so much, but they need to play.

Do a little research before you go and find some time for the kids to play as well.

I think the time our little guy had playing with local kids in a sandpit in Slovakia was the highlight of his trip.

Have a consistent bedtime

Happy children, happy holidays.

This means they need sleep. If you need to sacrifice your nighttime activities for the sake of getting your children to bed, then so be it.

The bonus is you get that time back in the morning. When many tourists are still sleeping it off, you can be out exploring the world before the crowds arrive.

The memory of having the Charles Bridge in Prague to ourselves is something I'll never forget.

Another bonus is lunch menus are typically cheaper than dinner too, so you don't miss out onthe flavours of your destination.

Our 1-year-old experienced a lifetime of memories in the 10 months away.

Here are a few highlights in no particular order:

Watched a SpaceX Rocket launch in Florida.

Hiked the Swiss Alps.

Went Swimming on the Amalfi Coast.

Visited Christmas Markets in Berlin.

Lived on the Algarve Coast in Portugal for three months.

Went to Playmobil in Germany (Kids Lego-ish theme park).

Supplied Taking in some serious sights in Switzerland.

Our son won't remember a thing.

But exposing your kids to unique experiences like these when they are young will only fuel a passion for living a life of discovery and adventure as they grow.

We learned quickly the hardest part of travelling with a family is giving yourself permission to do so.

My advice is don't listen to the naysayers.

At many different times before our trip, we could have played it safe and pulled the pin. Settled for the typical Kiwi holidays at the same time of year. You know the drill.

Once you start the journey, you are still a parent. That doesn't change. You do that at home anyway. Why not take the opportunity to show your kids the world while you do it?

The benefits we see of having exposed our son to the world for so long are becoming more apparent every day. He is confident, social and extremely curious to try new things.

Travelling for 10 months as a family bonded us in a way we never thought possible.

Spending time together as a family unit for such a long period of time, in an unfamiliar environment, where we learned together, helped us understand each other more. We became a team.

You can too, so take that trip if you can.

Your kids will thank you for it. I promise.