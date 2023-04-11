Fifa Women's World Cup: How well do you know the flags of the competing countries?

Tickets for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia are back on sale from 2pm on Tuesday.

It means there are 100 days to go until the start of the tournament on July 20.

A total of 32 teams will play 64 matches across 32 days at nine different venues, including four in New Zealand.

But how well do you know the countries competing? Here’s a quick quiz from Stuff Travel on the flags of the various teams battling it out in the largest women's sporting event in the world.