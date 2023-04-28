We moved from Te Awamutu to Australia and back. Here's what we learnt

Kiwis can now become Australian citizens more easily - economist Brad Olsen speaks about the threat of a brain drain.

READER REPORT: My husband and I were living in Te Awamutu at the time, and in 2012 we left to give Australia a go for two years.

I was working as a hotel reception supervisor earning $18 an hour and my husband was a tanker driver.

We moved to Broome in the north of Western Australia, and I started work straight away in the same role earning $45,000 per year.

Rentals were extreme at the time based on future mining plans in place for the area.

We ended up living five years in Broome, and when we left there in 2017 I was earning $75,000 as a finance officer, and had free accommodation in connection with the hotel I was based at.

My husband had started to fulfil his dreams as a commercial pilot doing charters.

We moved on to Alice Springs and then to Perth where we settled until November 2022.

My husband, by then, was back driving trucks locally to the port and earning $110,000, and I was still on $75,000 in a bookkeeping role.

We were renting which was expensive, $485 per week for a three-bedroom house. But the house was an aged property, and the owners weren't interested in doing any work to tidy up their properties.

We made a decision after 10 years to come home because we still had our home here in Te Awamutu, and we were mortgage free.

As a Kiwi husband, and myself on a British passport, I feel we were treated in every way the same as an Australian.

Since moving home, I have secured a finance job and earn $70,000, and my husband is driving trucks but only earning $26 an hour.

We are financially better off, but only because we don't have to pay rent or a mortgage.

Doctors appointments and prescription costs are cheaper here.

Electricity seems cheaper for us here too, but food shopping is disgustingly expensive here compared to Australia, as is eating out.