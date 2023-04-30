I moved to Australia 12 years ago. I don't see myself coming home to NZ

The view from Carla Jones' spa is worth staying in Australia for.

READER REPORT: I have lived in Brisbane for nearly 12 years, having moved here after the Christchurch earthquakes.

I miss New Zealand and I miss my family, but I don't see myself coming home.

I gained Australian citizenship the hard (and very expensive) way under the Scott Morrison Government, and I'm grateful that the Anthony Albanese Government is making things easier for Kiwis living here.

It's been very bad for a very long time for a lot of us. Access to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), and the full range of Government assistance that our taxes contribute to, is important to me and my family.

Having said that, the cost of living here is vastly cheaper and the wages are significantly higher.

That combination means you can afford to have a life outside of paying the mortgage and your electricity bill - something that we really struggled with when we lived in New Zealand.

Here we had a boat (for a while) we take holidays, we do renovations, and we eat out a lot.

We even have a decent savings account with money in it.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand jointly praise the new pathway to citizenship for Kiwis in Australia.

None of this was possible on our relatively decent income in New Zealand.

I miss the food back home and manage to gain a good 5kg in a short trip over to see the whānau.

But the weather here is amazing, the people are some of the best I've ever met and the lifestyle is wonderful.

Kiwis too often think of Australians as arrogant and rude, but the truth is, they're incredibly generous and welcoming.

They do, however, say whatever is on their mind far more often than your average Kiwi does.

You always know where you stand with them. This contributes to the standard of living, because if things aren't fair you'll soon know about it.

Aussies are always up for a good protest, and will happily tell their politicians to sort themselves out if they're on the wrong track.

I always say to people that there are definitely things that New Zealand does better, but there are things that Australia does better too. If we combined them both, we'd have a fantastic utopia we could all live happily within.



For me to move home, unions would have to be stronger, wages would have to be better, people would need to be more inclined to fight for a better standard of living and the cost of everything would need to come down.

Employer superannuation contributions need to go up, and the Government needs to stop pandering to big business in an effort to widen the gap between rich and poor.

I'm not sure you could fix the weather, but I don't mind the odd snow day with a decent fire, so maybe I could be convinced to live with it if I didn't have to go broke to live there.

Supplied Carla Jones and her partner Michael Walsh love life across the ditch.

As you can see from the view from my spa, (which I could never have afforded in New Zealand) I'm not sure I'm in a rush to go anywhere soon.