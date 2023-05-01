We thought our experience in Australia would help us in NZ. It didn't

Kiwis can now become Australian citizens more easily - economist Brad Olsen speaks about the threat of a brain drain.

READER REPORT: Did we want to stay or return to our roots in New Zealand?

This is a question we grappled with towards the end of our five and a half years in Australia.

We have been back in New Zealand for just over three years.

Our kids spent the majority of their primary school years in Australia.

We met our friends through the kids - people who would become our family while we were there.

The multi-nationalities we got to know (including Australians) were fantastic, warm and absolutely lovely people.

We returned to New Zealand just before Covid.

We've both found jobs, but for my partner, the jobs on offer in New Zealand were far less challenging and certainly lower paid compared with Australia.

We thought that with his experience as a senior manager in Australia, he would fly high in New Zealand. But the opposite happened.

Supplied Sonja Reid says Australia offers more than New Zealand for she and her family.

He has been overlooked for basic sales rep jobs, and often does not even get an interview.

It may be the fact that he is too experienced, or sometimes we wonder if it depends on who you know for whether you get a foot in the door.

I wanted to come back to New Zealand because I missed the place that I grew up in (where I supposedly belonged), and I missed my family.

In hindsight, life goes on wherever you are, and life is what you make of it.

We returned to New Zealand thinking that we would be welcomed with open arms, and that our experience in Australia would put us in a better place. But it didn't.

The rose-tinted glasses well and truly came off.

We had left New Zealand in the first place for an adventure.

We were naive and provincial, and boy did we grow in Australia. So much so that when we returned, it was difficult to fit back in without looking back.

We think about the future for our children (who are not yet sentimental about New Zealand) and realise that Australia offers more. Better jobs, more money, more opportunities, better housing.

It is a mixed up and complex decision. Weighing up sentiment and logic though, we would go back and have considered it. Plus, AFL rules over rugby!