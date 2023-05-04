The places travel writers would think twice before visiting again

There are a whole heap of reasons why a country may no longer appeal as much as it used to. We asked the team at Stuff Travel where they may skip next time.

The US

It’s not that I never want to go to the US again. I just wouldn’t go back anytime soon.

When I visited New York at the end of last year, I was shocked by how much everything cost. For one thing, listed prices don’t include the sales tax, making for an unpleasant surprise at the checkout. Then I had to navigate the minefield that is tipping - when to tip, who to tip, and how much? I had been advised that it was only necessary for taxi rides and sit down restaurants and bars, and that 15 to 20% of the pre-tax bill was appropriate. But then I found that even when ordering at places that only offered counter service - like fast food joints - the payment touch screen still encouraged me to tip.

Call me stingy, but I don’t like spending my holiday anxiously checking my bank account statements, only to discover I’ve spent $50 on a sandwich. For now, I’ll be looking at some more NZ dollar-friendly destinations.

- Siobhan Downes, Senior Travel Reporter

123rf There is a lot to experience in Bali.

Bali

I’ve been lucky to head to the Indonesian hotspot twice and I have had a lot of different experiences there. Backpacker revelry in Kuta to remote stays in fields in Ubud. Drag shows to cultural dances. From sunning myself on beaches to driving into the deepest parts of the island with the friendliest taxi driver I have ever met. And from dodgy moneylenders to a bout of food poisoning. I have had a LOT of experiences in Bali.

But I don’t fancy a return anytime soon simply because there are so many other parts to Asia I have yet to discover. Outside of Japan and Singapore I have hardly spent any time in this vast cultural mosh pit.

So while I will be forever grateful for all that Bali has offered me, I won’t be returning anytime soon.

- Alan Granville, Travel Reporter

Paris

Within days of being in the City of Love our budget had taken an almighty dent from ordering fresh-squeezed orange juice and croissants by the Eiffel Tower. We also managed to get fleeced by scam artists twice. Once by two very convincing plain clothes subway station officers and another by the age-old Parisian friendship bracelet scam, a trick which usually involves the offer of a “free” string bracelet as a souvenir before being aggressively grabbed by the wrist and stripped of cash.

It was a time when I was relatively naive about travel. I'd certainly visit Paris again but would keep my wits about me if returning to the major tourist attractions.

– Stephen Heard, Travel Publishing Coordinator

123rf Macau is a gambling mecca.

Macau

Perhaps it’s because I never have much luck at casinos that I’m in no real rush to return to the so-called “Las Vegas of the East”. As the gambling capital of the world, Macau is a mecca for people happy to dedicate their holidays to playing card games and slot machines in an effort to strike it rich.

As much as I could do with some extra cash, travel, for me, is all about exploring new land- and cityscapes, and getting to know new cultures. With its Chinese and Portuguese heritage, Macau does have some excellent cultural attractions - the ruins of the Church of St Paul, sometimes referred to as the ‘Macanese Acropolis’, and the Mandarin’s House with its magical mingling of Chinese and European features were personal highlights.

And as you’d expect from the land said to have invented fusion food, you can eat extremely well whatever your budget. But the skyline-dominating casinos are clearly the main draw for most visitors. As a budget-conscious outdoors girl, it just wasn’t my jam. I’m still very grateful to have experienced it though (I’m certainly not adverse to a game of blackjack in luxury surrounds), and would consider returning for the OTT lunch buffet at Fortuna in Wynn Palace alone. And the drunken sauna shrimp at Nga Tim Cafe. And the Macanese egg tarts…

- Lorna Thornber, Travel Reporter

123rf Pondicherry is a former French colonial settlement.

India

India gets under your skin and touches your soul. It’s hectic and chaotic, now the most populated country in the world, beautiful and peaceful all at once. Some of the most incredible travel memories I hold, happened in India.

I was only 22 when I visited, in a volunteer group. I’d never travelled to a country with such a huge population, nor with such confronting poverty. I went through what a lot of white westerners experience - a spiritual enlightenment of sorts, vowing to live a more humble and honest life on my return home.

But back in NZ, life felt complex. Some people called it reverse culture shock. I judged friends and family for the silly things they complained about and their desire for wealth. I questioned my career and its relevance in society when I had witnessed so many people struggling. I should have become a doctor, not a news journalist. That would be more meaningful.

Sometimes I look back and I cringe at my own white saviour complex, that privileged view of the world of someone who had experienced such little diversity and adversity growing up, suddenly confronted with the reality of just how much of the world’s population lives below the poverty line, sitting right next to extreme wealth. All I wanted to do was to run away back to India. My life would have more meaning there, I thought.

That was 15 years ago now and I can’t believe I’ve never returned. I do hope I’ll get back, as there are so many beautiful places to explore across the country. I’d love to go back to Pondicherry, where I spent most of my trip. But for now, even after all these years, I still need a little more time before returning. A country of 1.45 billion people requires a little more planning.

- Juliette Sivertsen, Acting Chief News Director - Travel

Let us know in the comments below which countries you have visited that you would think twice about visiting again.