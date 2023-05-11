Scents of place: How top hotels get you to pay through the nose

Perhaps unsurprisingly, hotels will lean into their geography and local landscapes when creating or choosing a signature scent for their lobby or rooms.

OPINION: “You can just smell the secret bank accounts and private school education, can’t you?” I asked my other half as we again felt out-of-place dumping backpacks and dufflebags in a five-star hotel lobby.

Never mind if its audacious gold-leaf and chandeliered lobby, minimalist Scandi or rattan island vibes in the lobby, the defining factor that separates the perfectly nice hotels from the truly swanky is found with a sniff: the truly memorable smell incredibly good.

Odours, of course, are for the plebs. And the Champagne lifestyles of the one-percenters in this marbled check-in counter had subtle hints not of trust funds and superyachts but bergamot and vanilla bean.

There were vast displays of orchids and lilies, framed artwork and bulbous sculpture, but somebody had created a scent that said: “You’ve arrived, drop your bags and your worries, we’ve got this.”

The pollution and general stank of the city was on the other side of the glass doors. It subconsciously added to the feeling that I didn’t want to leave this cocoon of full plates, wide beds, refreshing pools and flawless service.

It turns out that the top end of the industry is increasingly turning its attention to this often-forgotten sense. Roles and budgets are dedicated to it. And when speaking to perfumer and scent consultant (yes, it is a job) Zaga Colovic from the Perfume Atelier recently, I realised I had fallen hook, line and sinker for a trap laid by my Amalfi Coast hotel a few years back.

We were staying in the tourist cat-nip of southern Italy at a fairly luxurious hotel in the days leading up to our wedding. Whether it was the coming together of family and friends, the audacity of all finding ourselves in a stunningly beautiful destination, or the copious amounts of Italian cuisine devoured and local tipples imbibed, it was sensory overload, right down to the distinct citrus and basil scent of our room as we watched dolphins put on a show just beyond the cliff edge (yes, I know it’s a bit much). So no wonder that we wanted to bottle up that high.

Well, no need to be metaphorical about it because lo and behold, such a physical product exists. Three years on in the depths of a Covid winter, we stumped up the £60 (NZ$120) for a bottle of the same scent for a room diffuser.

Call it Covid brain fog, but, for a few seconds, it did transport us back to the heady highs of a wedding party on the Med. And then the lack of friends, family, freedom and high-thread-count sheets kicked in.

There’s only so much reality a hit of mandarin and sea salt can cover up. But, for a moment at least Zaga’s theory was right: “You open your suitcase, and get salty freshness or another local food scent and that takes you back to that location, that hotel suite, that experience.”

Zaga works with hotels throughout Europe to create scents for their properties. The hoteliers use scent to play a long game with guests – yes, they cover odours and create ambience in the short-term, but also build up an image of comfort, hospitality and luxury that keeps customers coming back (even if they’re not quite sure why).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, hotels will lean into their geography and local landscapes when creating or choosing a signature scent for their lobby or rooms.

It’s not a world away from what chefs do. At the high-end of the market at least, there is a concerted effort to use aroma far to build brand loyalty and tap into that intangible feeling of comfort or luxury that drives a strong rate of return business.

Quite literally paying through the nose: “Hotels want to enhance their profits, whether it’s prompting a spa visit or for you to linger onsite for longer. At the extreme end it can even mean Ritz in Paris has a particular smell, and scented candles that people can buy and take home. The main thing is the subtle link to emotions and memories, which will influence your guests’ perception of services they received and even forgive things. It leads to repeat visits,” Zaga explained.

In the decades since neuroscience and consumer behaviour studies made the link between scent and consumer behaviour the travel industry has overall only made slight inroads into using smell to get us to open our wallets.

Away from the obvious food and beverage sites (think cookie shops, rum distilleries, coffee roasteries and KFC) the only other businesses linking scent, sense of place and consumer spending has been the preserve of luxury hotels and resorts. Consultants like Zaga are trying to bring that to a lobby near you.