I'm a Kiwi. I'll be an Australian singing their national anthem soon

READER REPORT: Almost two years ago, I made the call to move indefinitely to Melbourne, Australia after 14 years in New Zealand.

I lived in small town Blenheim for 10 of them, studied in the big smoke of Auckland for four, and was lucky to have travelled most the rest of the country in between.

I left because I'd had a major international travel itch for over five years, but kept putting it off due to university, and then Covid. But this virus wasn't going anywhere, and I was properly done with wasting my early 20s in an office job.

I didn't have a job to go to, I hadn't arranged a flat, and I barely knew anyone over there. I just (somewhat spontaneously) gave work my four weeks notice, and booked my flight over.

Little did I know, that flight would be the last one going to Australia for months as NZ recorded its first case of Delta, plunging the entire country into a hard lockdown. No going back.

I can safely say that the time since has been an absolute blast, and I've not looked back on that decision once.

The city of Melbourne has bedazzled me since day one and continues to this day. It seems to be every other week that I'm either discovering some secret bar down a hidden alleyway, cheering on a random AFL team (I still don't know the rules), or taking on a wild activity (like an adult bouncy castle and 300m obstacle course).

I've had no issues with getting a job over here either, having gained a marketing role within a month. It pays better than I got in New Zealand. From the friends I've spoken to who've also made the move, the salaries are higher across the board from all industries.

Despite more supermarket competition, I've found the cost of groceries to be roughly the same.

Fuel is a lot cheaper. I recall laughing whilst speaking to an Aussie who was outraged that they'd paid over $2 a litre to fill up. When I left New Zealand, you'd be lucky finding anywhere under $3.

Supplied Alex Nelson took a leap and moved to Melbourne. He has no plans to leave.

Despite the many perks, living in Australia isn't all sunshine and daisies.

The downside I've been most hit by is the ongoing rental crisis. Five months of competing for a flat in inner Melbourne suburbs is unlike anything I ever experienced in New Zealand.

People posting on local flatmates wanted pages are inundated with 50 plus messages within hours of posting, whilst open home viewings are greeted with queues of 20-30 people.

To further add insult to injury, real estate agents demand every minute detail of an applicant's life story in the application form, including three or more years of rental and job history, screenshots of savings accounts, at least five references, and identity documents.

All this is uploaded to numerous estate agent platforms, only to be in with a mere chance of securing the place. Do it any later than the day you view it, and you can forget it.

The cost of places has shot up as well. I might've got somewhere for $250 a week when I moved, and that's risen to at least $300 now. Sydney's even higher, starting at a minimum of $360.

There is little indication from the Government of this changing anytime soon.

The Government here also feels a lot slower than New Zealand to progress on major issues. Climate change commitments feel weak, and God forbid immigrants from another country be let in.

Other things I deeply miss about New Zealand are the beautiful landscapes and hikes that are completely unparalleled.

It's also hard reducing family and long-standing friendships to messages and video calls. It's always a delight to catch-up, but it's not quite the same.

On the other hand, I've not found meeting new people to be an issue in Melbourne. I find the culture extremely warm, inclusive and genuine.

If you're enthusiastic, people are really willing to have you join in on activities, whether that be going to the Moomba festival, Formula One, or a classic beer or coffee.

I said to myself that I'd commit to two years in Australia when I first moved over. With the announcement of an easier citizenship pathway, I can say without a drop of hesitation I'll be singing the national anthem at the ceremony in another two.