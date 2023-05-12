Ditch the checked bag: How to pack for a holiday bringing only carry-on

Tim Richards fell into travel writing after living and teaching in Egypt and Poland. He’s a light packing obsessive.

OPINION: Lean in close, for I’m going make a confession: I, too, used to check luggage into an aircraft’s hold.

Phew, that’s a weight off. But it was a long time ago, almost in the previous century. I remember clearly the last time I checked in a suitcase for a long-haul flight, and the lightbulb moment when I realised it had been a mistake.

Standing on a steep hill leading up from a bus stop in the Italian city of Siena in 2001, wearing a backpack while carrying a suitcase on a hot humid day, I thought “There must be a better way than this.” And so there was – my newly-formed, near-miraculous Rule of Three.

Three what? Packing a trio of certain clothing items is the key to this approach: three shirts, three pairs of socks, three pairs of underwear. Add to that two pairs of trousers (or perhaps shorts and trousers), and one pair of black walking shoes that can work with anything, and you’re on your way to filling a single bag or backpack that can be easily hefted anywhere. Obviously, this method requires a commitment to doing more laundry along the way, sometimes in hotel washbasins, but I think it’s worth it. (And for what it’s worth, my wife Narrelle also follows this technique. As she says, “If I get invited to a palace, I’ll shop.“)

Stuff The true point of light packing, to me, is being able to carry all your luggage on foot for a reasonable distance.

Nowadays, I’m not a lone voice in the wilderness. After the messy return to flying we’ve seen since the easing of the pandemic – with airlines seemingly competing to more inventively lose their passengers’ belongings – there’s been a drive toward cabin-luggage-only flying. Do an online search and you’ll find plenty of recent articles on that topic.

We’re not just talking about long international flights. In the USA, where budget airlines have long charged an arm and a leg for putting luggage in the hold, there’s more of an ingrained habit to fly domestically with one carry-on bag. As in the States, so here, to the point where airlines such as Jetstar have become more militant about weighing bags at the gate to ensure they fall within its tight onboard weight allowance.

We seem, then, to have arrived at the promised land of light packing. Cabin luggage only is the new black, hooray! And yet I shake my head at what’s allowed onboard as cabin luggage nowadays: roll-on suitcases to the maximum size plus a chunky ‘personal item’ bag perched on top of it. And probably some more actual personal items as well, such as handbags and briefcases.

Personally, I think that’s cheating. And also defeating the purpose of light packing, which isn’t simply to avoid the baggage carousel after a flight.

The true point of light packing, to me, is being able to carry all your luggage on foot for a reasonable distance. Not only do you get to skip luggage check-in and the carousel, but you can also skip predatory airport taxi drivers and use public transport. You might even be able to walk to your hotel with your luggage, especially if arriving at a new city by train. Also, it’s no hassle to change a shirt if you happen to spill tomato juice down it like an idiot while seated in business class across the Pacific (yes that was me).

So, light packing is about both convenience and portability. If you can satisfy both of these needs, you’re doing it right. As a guide, I suggest your backpack should never exceed 8 kilograms (depending on the airline’s carry-on limit). Sure you can cram 10 kilograms in, which many airlines allow as carry-on, but that extra two kilograms is a pain in the arse to haul around.

A few years ago I caught a ferry from Busan, South Korea, to Fukuoka, in Japan, then walked three kilometres to my hotel. I’d picked up various odds and ends in Korea and that 10 kilogram backpack was way too heavy. The next day I visited the post office near the main train station and – with the help of my old friend Google Translate – posted two kilograms of excess stuff home to Australia. I recommend this postal method as an excellent way of keeping the luggage low, I’ve used it in various countries. I’ve never lost anything in the mail; and by the point my backpack hits 10 kilograms I’d be quite happy never to see that stuff again, to be frank.

You’ll notice I specify a backpack. I’m not a fan of the wheeled suitcase because the wheels and handle represent unnecessary extra weight. But you do you, whatever works. Just try to keep the overall weight down, so it remains manageable.

Having said all that, here’s the basic list of what I pack in my backpack, subject to seasonal variations at my destination. Interestingly, since I last wrote on this topic a decade ago, the quantity has dropped a little – because I now use my phone as a camera, and I need less paperwork. Though I do now pack a Kindle e-reader because I value reading time while disconnected from social media.

Carry-on only: what to pack

This is my standard packing list. Remember, of course, I’m wearing or carrying a fair bit of this at any time.

Clothing

Three shirts (two T-shirts and one with a collar)

Three pairs of socks

Three pairs of underwear

Two pairs of trousers (or maybe one trousers, one shorts)

One pair of bathers

One fleece jacket

One scarf

One woollen hat

One jacket

One pair of walking boots

Tech

iPad

iPhone

Apple Watch

Kindle

Chargers for the above

Apple wireless keyboard

Power adaptors

Headphones

Other

Passport

Business cards

Notepads and pens

Small day pack that fits within the larger backpack

Umbrella or raincoat

Sunglasses

Toiletries (under 100ml for liquids)

- traveller.com.au