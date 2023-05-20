Airline review: These lie-flat seats don't disappoint

The flight

Cathay Pacific CX101, Airbus A350-1000, business class, Hong Kong to Sydney. Departs 11.55pm. Scheduled flight time eight hours, 55 minutes.

Business class seats on board Cathay Pacific’s Airbus A350 are in a 1-2-1 configuration.

Frequency

2-3 flights daily.

The loyalty scheme

Cathay Pacific launched a new loyalty programme, Cathay, in August 2022, combining the former Marco Polo Club and Asia Miles programmes. Points earned on Cathay Pacific, oneworld partner airlines and linked credit cards, can be spent on flights, upgrades and merchandise, from tech goods to homewares.

Carbon emissions

2.3 tonnes for one business class passenger. A plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 includes the partial use of sustainable aviation fuel and the addition of more fuel-efficient aircraft.

Checking in

I arrive at Hong Kong International Airport three hours before take-off, intending to spend time in the business class lounge. There are several check-in counters open. Within five minutes, I’ve got my boarding pass.

SUPPLIED Cathay Pacificâs business class seat on board an Airbus A350 converts to a 1.9-metre bed.

The seat

Cathay Pacific’s business class seat on board an Airbus A350 converts to a 1.9-metre bed.

There are 46 lie-flat beds in business class, 11 rows of 1-2-1 configuration, plus two in the first row. Every seat has direct aisle access and is designed to maximise privacy. I’m in 17K, a window seat. Seat recline is an impressive 1.9 metres of sleeping space. Three buttons give the user control to adjust the footrest, seat and seatback. Amenities include a Bamford toiletry kit, slippers, plush pillows and luxurious cotton bed linen.

Baggage

Check-in allowance is two pieces, up to 32 kilograms each. Cabin baggage limit is two pieces, with a combined weight of up to 10 kilograms.

Entertainment

There’s wi-fi available for US$19.95 (NZ$32) for the flight duration. I’m surprised it’s not free in business class. Passengers can access thousands of complimentary magazines and newspapers on the PressReader app. Individual TV flatscreens fold out from the wall navigable by touchscreen and remote control. You’ll find latest-release films, music, hundreds of sitcoms, hours of Asian-language entertainment. Noise-reducing headphones are provided at each seat before take-off.

Service

Friendly and warm. The use of passenger names throughout the flight - “Would you care for a drink, Ms Kellahan?” is a nice touch. Announcements are made in English and Cantonese. It takes a while for attendants to make their way to every business passenger during meal times.

Food

Supper choices include tomato soup, truffled croque monsieur and slow-cooked beef short rib with whipped potatoes and roasted artichokes. I choose the latter, which is quite tough and chewy. The cheese plate (Reblochon, Double Gloucester and Stilton) with green grapes and quince paste is more appealing.

Breakfast is served two hours before landing. Passengers choose from options titled Wellness, Lighter, Chinese and Western breakfast. I’m happy with a warm pastry and cup of Hong Kong-style milk tea.

One more thing

Arrive early. Cathay Pacific’s business class lounges are impressive. At The Deck, located near Gate 6, the made-to-order noodle and dim sum bar is a highlight.

The verdict

The main reason to book a business class seat on this red-eye flight is for the fully-flat bed, and this one doesn’t disappoint.

Our rating out of five

★★★★

Kristie Kellahan travelled as a guest of Cathay Pacific. See cathaypacific.com

