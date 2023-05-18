Rise of the de-influencers, what will this trend mean for travel?

Think of de-influencers as a counterbalance - a bit of shade to help with the blinding light of perfect itineraries.

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: It never rains on holiday, right?

Maybe a light dewy haze around a tropical waterfall or frozen flurries of rain on a ski slope are allowed (and that would be called snow, I believe), but travel media is overflowing with clear blue skies, beaming sunshine and lavishly garnished cocktail glasses sweating with condensation.

You would think about 95% of the Earth’s surface is in permanent drought by now if you got your weather report from travel blogs, tourism ads and social media sites. Until now. Yes, finally, a backlash has begun.

And it’s not just a sliver of authenticity on the actual weather – admitting that the lesser-spotted overcast skies are not actually so lesser-spotted. Crowds exists on beaches. Meals have to get sent back. Airports are hellscapes and airlines don’t upgrade most people. The queues at concerts, festivals and historic sites are rage-inducing and, yes, some of those bucket list destinations just need to get in the bin. Thank you, Gen Z.

Whether selling holidays to aspirational middles classes or partaking in them, my own generation, and the ones preceding it, engaged in a self-defeating one-upmanship using filters, Photoshop and picture perfect cropping to portray a near-perfect getaway, which was then, in-turn, aspired to and recreated ad infinitum.

The influencer is the end result of this process, hawking a brand or destination to be the next big thing to add to your bucket list or (more likely) put the same top 50 under slightly better lighting. But have a scroll on TikTok or Reels now and you’ll see the rise of the de-influencer, a social media user cutting a trend down to size with a brutal critique. Honesty on social media: who knew?

Originally starting out with product reviews, anything from AirTags, to Air Maxs to Air Fryers, there is now a vast trove of comedic, yet helpful, “social media vs reality” contrast videos which perfectly illustrate how wide the canyon between the hype of a destination and what experience you may be left with. Hint: there are crowds, there is weather of varying severity.

Clips begin with the heavily edited, saccharine travel sequences –an empty beach frolic, a pastel village looking undiscovered, one of those hillside swings that sends the protagonist soaring out into the horizon – then they cut to scrums of people, torrential downpours, rubbish and tantrums.

There’s obviously no getting away from the role social media plays many facets of our lives: data on consumer patterns dictate business choices, algorithms cough up content, trends can come from nowhere to become viral and people, products and ideas can ride that wave of popularity too.

In travel planning, destination research, education and communication and documentation it offers tools that come in handy on-the-go. However, the de-influencing trend shines a very welcome light on a consumer market where content creators are not often upfront about whether their honest opinions are bought and paid for, and how large the crowd is just outside of shot or on the other side of the camera lens.

Around them are often regular people attempting to emulate that out-of-reach experience, but on an expensive, once-in-a-lifetime trip perhaps they too can’t best be trusted to offer a frank assessment of a destination. And why should you be expected to bag on a holiday you spent $10,000 on?

So think of de-influencers as a counterbalance - a bit of shade to help with the blinding light of perfect itineraries in Santorini, Bali, Bora Bora, Brooklyn, Tulum, Tuscany, Provence, Positano (I could go on…).

At the very least, with its side helping of schadenfreude, de-influencer videos of ‘instagram vs reality’ can help you through a cold wet New Zealand winter.

Have you ever added a destination to your bucket list, based on what you saw on social media? Let us know in the comments.