Airbnb has lost its way. Even the chief executive agrees

Lee Tulloch is the founding editor of Harper’s Bazaar Australia.

OPINION: Airbnb launched in 2008 as an online marketplace for short and long-term stays. The name is short for AirBedandBreakfast.

The launch has been so successful that any short-term rental is now colloquially referred to as an “Airbnb”, even though there are now several companies occupying the same space.

“I’m going to Airbnb it” or “We’re staying in an Airbnb” are words uttered every day all over the world. It’s the Kleenex of accommodation.

But brand recognition can have its downside. The popularity of Airbnbs among investors and the resultant, mostly uncontrolled, growth of short-term rentals, has made the term Airbnb poisonous for many in recent years, especially for those living in apartment buildings plagued by the bad behaviour of short-term renters and for those struggling to find a roof over their heads in their own cities where short-term rentals have gobbled up what little vacancy there is. In cities like Hobart, for example, the rental vacancy rate is a mere 1%.

Smaller cities struggle to sustain affordable workforce housing when there is tourism demand for residential-style accommodation. This affects the whole fabric of society.

I have a friend who lives in an area that has become popular with tourists. The poolside of her complex is so occupied with the coming and goings of visitors lugging suitcases there’s barely any space for residents to enjoy the amenities they pay for and look after.

No wonder there’s pressure on local councils and governments to introduce harsher regulations. In New South Wales, Australia a dozen councils are carefully watching how the Byron council fares with its plan to introduce caps on short-term rentals (limiting properties in the short-term market to renting only 60 days out of the year) which is awaiting a decision by the planning minister.

Australian Department of Planning figures show that since December 2021, about 13,000 short-term rentals have been added in New South Wales alone. Of the 45,000 rentals now listed, 30,000 of them were “non-hosted”, meaning that the holidaymaker could occupy the entire property.

But this is not a hit on Airbnb. The platform has made travel more democratic, particularly for families who can’t afford high hotel tariffs and multiple hotel rooms. It has made hotels rethink what they’re offering guests and how they can improve their services to be more in line with what the modern traveller wants. The rating system gives a certain degree of power back to the consumer.

Although there’s a trend back to hotels as people express dissatisfaction with high charges, poor customer service, and bad hosts, I wonder if this will reverse again now that hotels have become stratospherically expensive in many places?

The housing crisis is complex and short-term rentals are only a part of it. Sleeping through the past decade or so, governments haven’t built enough housing to take care of the needs of our growing population - and, worse, they’ve tied the basic human right for shelter to the investment market.

Pre-pandemic, Australia had 347,000 Airbnb listings - that loss to the long-term rental market still cuts deeply.

This is why I found the recent launch of Airbnb Rooms so interesting. Positioned as a new take on the original Airbnb, the Rooms platform “lets you experience a city like a local by staying with one”, with a focus on private room rentals and new features such as a conversational interface using AI.

Wasn’t that the original Airbnb concept? Well, yes. People with spare rooms or granny flats had a platform where they could advertise their rooms and make a little money out of them. The hosts were present and often acted as informal tour guides to their cities. It was a truly great idea.

But then it morphed into a massive commercial enterprise with apartment blocks being built solely to be rented out as Airbnbs and good housing stock snapped up by investors who could make more money renting out a property by the night rather than by the month.

It lost its way, as they say. Chief executive and founder Brian Chesky agrees.

“It wasn’t about empty homes, it was about people staying with each other,” he told travel news site Skift. The values got “watered down”, he added. “If I could do it over again, I would hold on to those values.”

He’s reading the room. With so many cities and councils under huge pressure to regulate, and some travellers having misgivings about the effect their rental is having on the places they visit, short-term rental platforms are in danger of not being seen as Kleenex but Tesla.