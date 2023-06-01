Cost of living crisis? What cost of living crisis? When in doubt: holiday

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: Queues and crowds will be my summer vibe in the northern hemisphere in the weeks to come.

We are now an arrive-at-the-airport-three-hours-early family. Even on days when there are no train strikes, bus strikes, border security strikes, airline staff strikes or pilot strikes. Even though there are fewer flights than pre-Covid. Even though we’ve had all those nice post-lockdown in-person reunions.

Still, the crowds gather to jet off to somewhere we’d rather be. Never mind the daily headlines and deep dives into how nearly all of us are poorer. Average earnings in the UK, after accounting for double-digit inflation, are down about 4-5%. But you wouldn’t pick that from the queue for the airport lounge, or the airlines’ profits.

Common thinking would suggest that a pandemic that severely restricts crossing borders followed immediately by surging inflation globally would create a perfect storm of conditions that would push many tourism businesses to the wall.

And although dozens of airlines and countless hospitality businesses did fail during 2020 and 2021, a continuation of administrations in the industry has abated. Demand for holidays has been ravenous. It’s proving oddly resistant to budget cutbacks and that means that the pent-up demand to travel following lockdowns is now into its second phase.

This resilient customer demand to book tickets, rooms and tours almost caught the airline industry unaware, and some were slow to restart routes where there were previously three or four carriers flying.

That mismatch looks to be settling, while global oil prices are also in decline so (fingers crossed) the sky-high levels of inflation on airfares should start to come down.

They have quite a lot of room to do so, given that domestically, airfare inflation was above 53% year-on-year, while to leave Aotearoa you’d be looking at paying on average 16% more for your ticket than the same one in 2022. It’s similar elsewhere too: US airfare inflation was 30% in 2022 before easing. Australian domestic fares jumped 56% at the tail-end of last year, while connections between Aussie and Europe for this northern summer are costing 63% more than pre-pandemic.

So, after a predictable bit of profit-taking from the airlines trying to fill their boots post-lockdown, the market dynamics dictate that increased supply and competition should reduce the occurrence of price shocks for you and I.

Already, with the restart of Chinese carriers back to New Zealand, I’m once again receiving price alerts for Christmas flights back from London for less than $2400, which I had thought would be consigned to the dustbin of history.

But, anecdotally and statistically too, the last 12 months have shown us that there are vast swathes of the public – whether in Manchester, Manhattan or Manawatū – who now largely class their travel and holiday spending as essential.

Or, if it is deemed non-essential, then it’s well down the list of items that will be cut-back on: “Take my F45 membership and my media subscriptions, but not my two weeks in Thailand!”

