Queues snake around Christchurch Airport domestic food court due to morning security delays

Delays for security checks at Christchurch Airport’s domestic departures on Tuesday morning created queues snaking through the foodcourt and delayed a plane’s departure.

A person in the line, who did not wish to be named, said the security had only two lanes operating.

“Lots of people were still in the queue when their flights were being called,” they said.

supplied/Stuff Queue chaos in the domestic terminal at Christchurch Airport on Tuesday. One passenger said passengers circled around the food court.

After finally boarding their plane from Christchurch to Auckland, the pilot told those on board they had to wait for passengers who were caught out in the congestion.

A Christchurch Airport spokesperson said it was a matter for Aviation Security Service. Stuff is seeking comment.