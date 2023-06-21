How to get spoilt on a flight? Book a trip for your 100th birthday

Air New Zealand pilots did a special announcement mentioning Georgina Graham's birthday on the way to Wellington, and cabin crew surprised her with a big bunch of flowers.

When Georgina Graham got on her flight from Brisbane to Aotearoa on Tuesday morning, she wondered what all the fuss was about.

“I was waiting to see who important was coming on,” she said. It turned out she was the important passenger as she travelled to Wellington for her 100th birthday.

Georgina Graham was shown the cockpit. “I thought they had come to take me to jail,” she laughed.

“I had my photograph taken with the captain... He put his hat on me. All these exciting things.”

READ MORE:

* Eleanor Logan attributes 100 years to eating lots of vegetables

* Nurse who cared for Wahine survivors, sexual abuse victims, gets one of NZ's highest awards

* Family throws a party as Queenstown social butterfly turns 100



She wasn’t hungry enough to eat a meal on the flight because she’d had a late-ish breakfast at home in Brisbane, where she lives in a flat in her daughter’s house.

“I didn’t feel like eating, but I managed to get away with two cups of tea, and they were delicious,” Graham said.

There were a few bumps coming in to land, but the fun continued when she arrived in Wellington – the city she spent more than half her life.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Georgina Graham and son Jonathan Graham at Wellington Airport on Tuesday.

Son Jonathan Graham and his wife Marina were there to meet her, along with Air New Zealand staff, bearing gifts of chocolates and flowers.

“I’ve had a wonderful day today, I’ve been spoilt,” Graham said as she was pushed in a wheelchair into the arrival area.

“It’s good to have lived so long to get to enjoy it.”

Georgina Graham was born in Liverpool, England and worked as a nurse and midwife during and after World War 2, Jonathan Graham said.

She moved to this country in 1954 because she had married a Kiwi, and lived in the Paraparaumu and Plimmerton areas.

After raising Jonathan and his sister, she returned to work in the 1970s as a nurse doing shifts at Wellington Hospital, and then got a job setting up the outpatient department at Kenepuru Hospital in Porirua, Jonathan Graham said.

Georgina Graham planned to visit the hospital was in Wellington.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Days out from her 100th birthday, Georgina Graham arrived at Wellington Airport on Tuesday from Brisbane to a special welcome from Air New Zealand representatives and son Jonathan Graham (right with flowers).

She had made the flight from Brisbane to Wellington every few years since moving across the Tasman in 2008.

Her most recent trip was November, which had been her first time back in Wellington since Covid travel restrictions were lifted.

Georgina Graham was mobile, and apart from a sight problem was happy to board planes herself, although she did use a wheelchair when offered one on the plane.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Georgina Graham with Air New Zealand staff and family members at Wellington Airport.

On the topic of her 100th birthday, Georgina said she was “not in the habit of counting”.

“A lot of people say I’m getting old, but I haven’t had time to notice,” she said.

“I’ve had a very interesting life, met lots of lovely people.”

She had never had any trouble when she flew, although didn’t travel as she would like.

“These days people are much more friendly, I think, perhaps because I’m getting older, being kind to me,” Georgina said.