RIP Ruapehu? The botched admin process of a prized mountain

Meetings to decide the future of Whakapapa and Tūroa failed to reach a definitive agreement, leading to the liquidation.

OPINION: In the final weeks of June the avid skiers and winter holiday planners would usually be glued to the weather forecasts, praying for cold fronts brought up from the subantarctic that ensure snow cover on Mt Ruapehu. That was my childhood.

This year, they’re wondering if it’s even worth getting their jackets, gloves and boots out of the wardrobe at all.

I do not want this to be a love letter – or eulogy – to the mountain. I don’t want to recall tantrums of a six-year-old on the Happy Valley beginners’ area after ploughing into a lift queue. I don’t want to eulogise graduating to the terrifying upper slopes in the shadow of the white-crusted Pinnacles and how assessing how many jagged rock faces appeared became my fail-safe measurement of whether it was a good season or time to pack it in.

And I certainly don’t want to recall the first time getting drunk as a gangly teenager in thermals and with a ski-goggles tan at the DOC campground at Whakapapa village, learning early that nothing shakes a hangover like mountain air and an empty black-run slope. Character-building stuff, all of it.

Onesies, lift queues that hardly moved, white-out blizzards, complaining about the price of food, thinking you’re a badass for throwing snowballs from the chairlifts. Every patron remaining in a defiantly good mood – because hey, it’s a Thursday and I’m not in the office or classroom. A home-away-from-home for tens of thousands.

It’s obvious then that we have a sense of ownership over this incredible place and some want to take that a step further to ensure the next generation can have those same experiences and escapades.

No wonder, several years ago when asked to stump up a few thousand for infrastructure improvements on the maunga in return for a Life Pass, I thought: “Yes, please, I would like this for decades to come.”

I may have anticipated declining snow levels and years of my absence from New Zealand, but I didn’t anticipate mismanagement and a bungled process to save what is a vital community asset that serves skiers and boarders from across the North Island.

Full disclosure: As a Ruapehu Life Pass holder (even an absent one abroad, who’s never actually had it scanned), I voted by proxy at this week’s watershed creditor meeting against the pre-pack administration.

While neither option was perfect, I wanted a community-owned operator backed by the funding of some of its most frequent and loyal users, as has been used in other fields overseas. I did not want to see a replica of some of the price gouging seen on big American resorts intent on squeezing tourists’ wallets and ignoring loyal locals, while delivering maximum dividends to shareholders.

All plans were rejected, the community model was reportedly never taken that seriously by the other parties and creditors. It seems there’s a will, but not a way.

The added complexities of needing a Department of Conservation concession to operate, along with local iwi blessings, not to mention that hard-to-ignore issue of climate change, eroding confidence and season length, along with snow depths.

The drawn-out and much-maligned process (and it’s not over yet!) has stoked resentment between sides. Egos have been bruised and bank balances hit.

Meanwhile, local communities are in the lurch, fearing the worst. I watched this play out over the last eight months from afar, accepting that the value of my Life Pass was nothing, but hoping for the best long-term outcome for the diehard fans, the first-timers and the Central Plateau region. And still the end result is up in the air, though I’m sure a resolution is close.

Regardless of whether there are skiers and snowboarders carving down the slopes of Ruapehu this season or the ones following, this botched administration process of a prized mountain – gifted to the country as part of a national park by local iwi – should make Kiwis sit up and take notice of how our recreation companies and community assets are being run. Get involved.