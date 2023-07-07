Overcrowded, overpriced and badly managed: Why I'm done with Italy

Brian Johnston seemed destined to become a travel writer: he is an Irishman born in Nigeria and raised in Switzerland, who has lived in Britain and China and now calls Australia home.

OPINION: Last month in Venice I spent three hours sitting in a plane on the tarmac. The airport of one of the world’s most-visited cities didn’t have enough staff to load baggage.

Worse, passengers had spent a previous hour packed into a corridor waiting for a bus to take us to the plane because there weren’t enough drivers, either. But no one told us that. When an irate passenger demanded an explanation, an airline rep simply turned her back.

Of course, none of this prevented Venice accepting a stream of aircraft full of the visitors that keep the city afloat. And having relieved them of their money with shoddy, overpriced services, it didn’t prevent Venetians moaning about overtourism, either.

Is Italy too crowded? No. In 2022, Italy attracted 50 million tourism arrivals, ranking it fifth in the world. But that’s less than one tourist per head of population (59 million), which doesn’t even get Italy into a top-20 list.

Iceland is first with 6.6 tourists per inhabitant, Malta second with 5.3. Even tiddly Singapore gets more than twice the tourists of Italy, relatively speaking. When’s the last time you heard Singaporeans complain about overtourism?

Andrew Medichini/AP Italy hits the headlines for crowds and tourists behaving badly.

The real problem is Italy itself. Observant visitors can easily spot what academic studies confirm: Italy has poor tourism infrastructure, poorly managed tourism businesses, and inadequate tourism policy and planning. Politicians are uninterested in addressing the problems of an industry that accounts for over a 10th of GDP.

The result is that a third of tourists are crammed into July and August, concentrated in northern Italian destinations, while the south goes relatively undeveloped. Visitors are funnelled down the same few Venice streets and Tuscan towns, only to be exploited with scant thanks.

Italy hits the headlines for crowds and tourists behaving badly, but when crowds are badly managed and busy cultural sites virtually unpatrolled, who’s really to blame? With tourists adding more than €200 billion (NZ$353 billion) to the economy annually, Italy seemingly can’t afford to supply staff, public benches, picnic spaces or free toilets.

Authorities will, however, fine tourists for sitting on church steps or eating among the ruins, then fleece them €1.50 for a pee. Fees, fines and restrictions are increasingly imposed, placing all the burden on tourists rather than the businesses that profit from them.

I reckon it’s time to put the boot into Italy. For too long, it has been the subject of gushing praise for art and architecture, piazzas and pizzas. But have you had a pizza in an Italian piazza recently? Chances are your plate of €18 stodge, served by an indifferent waiter, left you despondent.

Price-gouging isn’t unique to Italy, but that’s no excuse. Costs in Austria or Germany hardly fluctuate between tourist and ordinary towns, and food served atop the ultra-touristy Jungfrau in Switzerland is only marginally more expensive than elsewhere.

Overcharging tourists for poor meals just isn’t on, but here it’s viewed as a sport. To add insult, the bill arrives with extras such as service and cover charges. The former is limited to 10% by law, but the latter unregulated. Unwitting tourists in Positano have been whacked €20 a head.

Luca Bruno/AP Visitors are funnelled down the same few Venice streets and Tuscan towns, only to be exploited with scant thanks.

Another swindle? The bread basket you didn’t ask for. I was recently charged €5 for breadsticks and baguette in Cortina d’Ampezzo. When I protested, I was told: “That’s the way we do things in Italy.” Yes, indeed it is. Cash only, of course.

Over my last several visits to Europe I’ve shortened my time in Italy in favour of lingering longer elsewhere. Why? Because I can never fully relax. There are always crowds, queues and horrible airports. I have to stay alert for rip-offs, and I resent paying top euro for bad pasta as I listen to Italians boast about their gastronomic culture.

Italy isn’t the only place with artworks and old towns, sunny skies and lovely scenery. History doesn’t have to come with chaos and dilapidation. Museums don’t have to have exasperating opening times that only condense crowds.

Arrivederci Italia. I think I’ll give this most fabulous but frustrating country a miss next time I’m in Europe.

- traveller.com.au