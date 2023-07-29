Skier loses phone on Australian slope but it's his lock screen that gets the internet cringing

The skier's phone was found on Perisher Ski Resort's Front Valley in New South Wales.

What is the image on your phone when it's locked? Maybe a picture of a loved one, or possibly a pet? Well one skier has had the internet cringing after his lock screen showcased his eight goals in life. And what was once a private list went very public after his phone was found halfway down a ski slope in Australia.

The lost device was discovered on Perisher Ski Resort's Front Valley in New South Wales.

Hoping to track down the owner, an image of the phone was posted to the Facebook group Perisher Snow Lovers, with the caption: “Phone found half way down Front Valley, handed into the booking office. Good luck on your goals.”

And those goals are:

Get jacked and be at 87kgs Quit all nicotine Have $25,000 in bank account Have motorbike Getting better at fighting Get good marks at uni Have 3 girls on roster Don't get haircut for 3 months

The comments soon flowed including: “Three girls on roster? You sure do wanna get better at fighting,” and “9. Don’t catch an STD from any of the 3 girls.”

He also got support: “They are phenomenal goals, nothing to be embarrassed about here.”

One comment claimed: “I’d be almost embarrassed to claim the lost phone… almost.” The good news? The phone has been claimed.

Perisher Ski Resort marketing manager Maddi Ventura told news.com.au that the owner has come forward.

“Fortunately, we were able to return the phone to its rightful owner and we wish this guest all the best with achieving his goals,” said Ventura.

“While we don't know the guest's reaction to the virality of the phone, we can confirm he was happy to be reunited with his phone.”