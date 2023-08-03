I'm fed up with the slow creep of tipping culture

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: It was in the fourth hour of a five-hour bus ride that I noticed it. A postcard-sized sticker just below the window line suggesting, pleading even, that I part ways with more of my money. It even had a handy little QR code so I needn’t fret about tapping in a website address.

“Enjoyed your journey today? If you want to tip your driver to say thank you, please do so. It’s entirely up to you and your driver keeps 100% of their tips. Thank you.”

I was beyond confused, and not simply by the assumption that anybody would consider a five-hour bus commute between Manchester and London, complete with congestion, screaming babies and sad roadside service station stops enjoyable. We’re supposed to be tipping coach drivers now too, are we?

Yes, I know it’s not one of those militant, centuries-old conventions like tipping in North America, but this new suggestion in the UK is a sign of a slippery slope.

Tipping culture has already permeated New Zealand’s hospitality scene, thanks to tourism, so who’s to say that you’ll eventually be swapping a ‘thank-you!’ for a $2 coin after exiting your Intercity coach or commuter bus?

kevin stent/Stuff Tipping culture has already permeated New Zealand’s hospitality scene.

It starts with a coin or two, rounding up a fare or fee, and then in the blink of an eye it’s expected, like in the States, that anything less than 20% extra is miserly – or in London, where 10-15% is automatically added to many dinner bills. Either way, it’s the customers, not the company, that contribute to much of the staff payroll.

Some very important context, the coach and transport company that owns the service we used, National Express, banked an operating profit of close to £197 million ($410 million) for the year to March and paid out £30 million ($62 million) in dividends to investors.

But, like many travel and transport companies, it is in a battle to attract and retain staff. It could pay them higher salaries, but the suggestion here is that the passenger should pick up the slack. Don’t you want to show that you’re grateful for getting from A to B without an accident or stolen baggage?

Imagine if our national carrier passed around a tips jar or card scanner at the conclusion of each safe landing. It would be weird, and rightly so. It also highlights that, even if you believe in tipping 5, 10 or even 20% it’s not universally applied to any, and all client-facing service staff across industries.

People who tip their waitress, food delivery man, tour guide and tell their taxi driver to “keep the change”, would baulk at extending that to their office cleaner, nursing home carer, teacher aide, butcher or beautician.

Proponents of tippers, and life-long generous tippers, tell themselves that we tip-resisters are stingy and the practice promotes good service and a pro-customer attitude among staff.

I can follow the simple carrot and stick motivation theory about rewarding good behaviour, but this is an illusion. Customers should get great service in every interaction, not just because the worker wants a top-up to their pay packet.

To create a loyal custom over the long term, businesses should focus on excellent service as the reward in and of itself, rather than a tipping-geared culture of short term incentives to selected staff.

I am the son of a bus driver, so I know first hand that it’s a fairly thankless and underpaid role. I have memories of my Dad barking at school kids to “stop kneeling and jumping on the bloody seats'', so there was never any chance that incomes and ticket prices would be topped up with dollar coins, because in the short-term, parents probably don’t want a bus driver barking at their precious children.

In the long-term, reducing damage to the seats and the chances of whiplash, broken bones or an airborne schoolkid were reduced by the driver’s grumbles. There were no such injured appendages on my recent schlep, just this one annoyed passenger’s nose out of joint about the slow and steady expansion of the expectation of tourist and traveller tipping.