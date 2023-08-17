Group trip hacks: How to holiday with friends and family and keep your relationships intact

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: I’m writing this from the Aegean Sea on day two of a lazy Greek odyssey with my in-laws and expectant wife and despite the heat, jet lag and hormones, there’s yet to be a holiday meltdown, be it about baggage, beds or lost boarding passes.

But having done a group holiday many times before, I know this is the exception to the rule and a tourist tiff or two is inevitable.

Group travel is fraught with risks, roadblocks and social faux pas. It all looks good on paper, of course: the more the merrier (and more to spread the cost between) but in practice every individual’s unique way of approaching schedules, sightseeing, culture, costs and cuisine comes to the fore.

And nothing highlights those differences like a near-constant proximity to people you’re usually free to escape from. So, how to approach the family and friends on-tour…

Expectation management

This will not be like your solo adventures or romantic couple's weekend away. You need to accept that you'll find yourself on some half-day boat trip feigning interest in rock formations that sort of look like animals, or yawning your way through a bar crawl.

This is why choosing your crew is so important - not every friend is a travel friend. And even with your nearest and dearest, the more diverse the group’s expectations are for the holiday the more likely you’ll come into conflict: If you’re wanting a post-break-up boozy blow-out in Bali, don’t organise it with the happy couple scrimping on a budget break while they save for a house deposit.

Likewise, your enjoyment of a city break in a culinary hotspot will be scuppered by that friend who has intolerances to everything, calorie-counts or just doesn’t like food. Be it expectations about budgets, activities, meals and how to fill the hours, try and align them, or at least make it known upfront what you want out of it. And tag out of the bits you don’t like.

A clan with a plan

Well, that didn’t last. In the time between the intro and this paragraph, the proverbial hit the fan in Greece.

A combination of high-season, a slightly misleading Airbnb host, no taxis and no plan, left me trundling two large luggage cases and a backpack along a single lane on some arid island in the Aegean Sea, three stragglers with various levels of mobility following behind. Dark, sweaty and dusty and teetering on the brink. It was best to keep chat to a minimum.

And all down to a “she’ll be right” attitude to planning. Taxi embargoes aside, and at the other end of the spectrum, the over-planners of this world now have apps-a-plenty dedicated to plotting out the details of your group holiday. An Excel enthusiast is never too far away. At the very least, don’t be like me: have your route and transport sorted (in-laws are not inclined to appreciate late night hikes).

Play to your strengths

You could divide tasks and make sure it’s all even-stevens, or your holiday troupe could make the most of its participants’ unique skills and personalities: let the kitchen whizzes cook, let the best drivers drive, let the instigators instigate trouble, and the chatterboxes and charmers charm locals to let you get away with it.

Money, money, money

Many times cash is the crux of a family feud or the 100th passive-aggressive straw that breaks the camel’s back during a long weekend away with friends. If you’re staying together you can take the clinical approach and start a kitty or use the to-the-cent correct bill-splitting apps like Splitwise which will make you all feel like you’re in the finance department. It isn’t foolproof, though, and grievances still arise from what payments go on to the app and what items mysteriously are forgotten – and then reappear when it all kicks off.

You could take a more relaxed approach of course, but know that the friend who always goes missing when it’s their round will likely take that same approach abroad as well.

The slow lane

Group travel is slow travel. You’re only as fast as your slowest person and many are rightly inclined to travel at a leisurely pace on their vacation. That means you’ll need to halve the list of what’s achievable in a day, how far people are willing to walk and how long it takes a group to get ready. And “getting ready” is likely to be your most common activity. Bring a book. Park up at the bar. You could be nowhere near a tropical isle – halfway up a mountain or on a city break – but with group travel we’re always on island time.