Tourist towns are a necessary evil of our own making

OPINION: Bright-coloured signs, picture menus, tour bus parking, kiosks, gelato stands and cocktail bars, a plethora of places to book a day trip, those little white tourist trains that take worn-out holiday-makers from resort to town and back, kiosks for buying a fridge magnet or mug and to change foreign exchange and more hustlers and taxi drivers per capita than anywhere else on Earth – but few banks, furniture shops, dental clinics or secondary school. Welcome to generic tourist town #138.

Tourist towns, since the start of last century have been proliferating as more and more of us can afford to travel domestically and abroad. They’re at their most obscenely obvious when based outside of cities where their attributes cannot be hidden among the everyday detritus of major populations.

If you think of places like El Nido in the Philippines; Tulum, Mexico; Oia on the island of Santorini, or Positano on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, or even small cities like Venice and our very own Queenstown, you get the idea. If in doubt, test your theory by travelling there off-season, you’ll likely find it deserted.

We were recently quizzing our Santorini taxi driver (over from Athens for the summer, seasonal worker – another tourist town clue) about his top taverna picks on the highly Instagrammable island: “There are something like 150 restaurants for dinner here. Of varying quality [another clue]. Do you know how many are open in November? One!”

And while Santorini almost kept its glamorous facade by showing restraint when it came to touts hawking boat tours, wine tastings or local product demonstrations, many of these tourist honeypots know what their market is there for and shamelessly – sometimes aggressively – pitch for business.

So used to a near-endless supply of vacationers with more dollars than sense, the guides in El Nido on the beautiful island of Palawan have ditched the local names for beaches, islands and lookouts in favour of does-what-it-says-on-the-tin nicknames that are easier to sell to the hordes. Hence why I found myself at “Monkey Island”, “Snake Island” and “snorkelling beach” on a “Tour B” escapade.

Likewise, even when offering standard services, the backpacks or bumbags we’re wearing seem to act as a large billboard following alongside us declaring, “Please add 30% to my food bill or charge double for my short taxi ride and insist you only take cash!” as we found when the in-laws just missed their ferry from the Amalfi town port.

The end result has been a snobbish backlash against these mass tourism towns.

Travel writers (myself certainly included), content creators and wanderlusters in general have come to write breathlessly about the virtues of choosing authenticity, originality and undiscovered places (and perhaps in doing so have unleashed the next generation of tourist towns).

But to snub and criticise these places and in-your-face services is to deny who we often are: monolingual, cash-rich, time-poor transients in one place for mere days (often hours) to collect photos and full bellies, and clothing and souvenirs that’ll remain hidden in a cupboard at home.

As my wife reminds me when we drop into an otherwise idyllic but overcrowded picturesque destination: “There’s a reason why everybody’s here”.

A memory that came to mind recently as we wandered aimlessly down a dusty road with all our baggage and not a chance of waving down a (rip-off) taxi. Tourist towns are a necessary evil of our own making.

While a private transfer to your isolated boutique hotel bill sounds ideal (if prohibitively expensive) and catching the twice-a-day local bus using the local lingo sounds authentic (though very inconvenient) there is a time and a place for a little tourist train on wheels that drops you at the pick-up point for “Tour B to Monkey Island via snorkelling beach”.