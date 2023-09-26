Visitors happy to pay for Milford experience, research finds

Research by Kantar found that most Kiwis see a fee for international visitors travelling into Milford Sound as long overdue – particularly because it’s recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. [File photo]

A survey of almost 5000 people found that tourists would happily pay to enter Milford Sound Piopiotahi but Kiwis rate cost as their biggest barrier to visiting the iconic landmark.

The Milford Opportunities Project has released the results of research it commissioned to test the feasibility of its masterplan.

Programme director Chris Goddard said 80% of foreigners and 70% of Kiwis were supportive of introducing a visitor fee, on the condition that it was used to conserve the area – which wasn’t surprising to him.

“It is pretty conventional across the globe,” he said.

The plan was created in partnership with Ngāi Tahu, as a roadmap to curbing visitor numbers to Milford Sound Piopiotahi in a bid to preserve the taonga (treasure) and build a more sustainable and enjoyable visitor experience.

One of the recommendations was to set up a visitor centre and transport exchange in Te Anau, creating a gateway to Milford, along with implementing a permit system for international visitors from Eglinton Valley.

The research conducted by data and insights company Kantar showed that Southlanders were worried they would be left footing the bill for implementing the plan’s 10 recommendations and in their report, Kantar researchers said it would be important to be transparent about where money generated through fees was being spent.

Kiwis were also concerned that the plan would make Te Anau too expensive, while 32% of international respondents worried the plan didn't go far enough to manage visitor numbers.

BROOK SABIN Normally thousands would make this trip each day — now it sits empty. But not for long (video published April 2022).

Goddard was quite surprised by how iconic New Zealanders considered Milford Sound Piopiotahi to be.

He also thought it interesting that both locals and tourists wanted less but better quality infrastructure.

“That message was very consistent and strong across the board.”

The Milford Opportunities team would spend the next nine to 10 months drawing out the finer details of the plan, Goddard said.

Policy options and business cases will be presented to the new parliament in December, because a cabinet paper is delivered somewhere between February and April.

This will be presented to the public by June 30, 2024.

Kantar will host a webinar to go through the research insights with the Fiordland community on October 5.

The webinar will be screened at the Milford Opportunities Project Hub.