Mother and children 'dash' into bush to escape cattle and 'bulls' on Queen Charlotte Track

The cattle were spotted above Waterfall Bay on the Queen Charlotte Walk in the Marlborough Sounds.

A mother and her children dashed into the bushes to escape what they believed were bulls on a popular tramp in the Marlborough Sounds.

The woman reported to Department of Conservation that she and her children were above Waterfall Bay on the Queen Charlotte Track on Tuesday when they came across cattle that were showing concerning behaviour, and believed bulls were amongst them.

At the time the mother shared her concerns with a mountain biker who was also worried about the cattle.

DOC sounds operations manager Dave Hayes said he believed there may have been 4-6 cattle on the track but wasn’t able to confirm if there were bulls as well.

“We appreciate those who encountered the cattle were alarmed by the behaviour of the cattle. We’re looking into what happened and considering what action we can take with the cattle,” Hayes said.

A privately owned farmland is located below the track where cattle were previously farmed and had been removed. Hayes said the cattle on the track may have been the ones that were left behind and weren’t able to be caught.

There have been occasional reports of cattle or ‘signs of cattle’ on the track and roaming in the area for “some years”, but this is the first time Hayes has had anyone report on the behaviour of the cattle alarming the public.

Information will be put on the Queen Charlotte Track website to alert the public to cattle in that particular location of the popular walk.