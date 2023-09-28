Is it OK to keep going back to the same destination or better to keep discovering something new?

If I’m being honest, I’d say that to keep returning to a destination in the hope of recreating what was a perfect holiday or backpacking adventure many years prior is an unattainable fool’s errand.

OPINION: Are you a repeat offender, or a one-and-done kind of traveller, never returning to the same hotel room or even destination?

In New Zealand, the middle-class dream of: “Bach, boat, BMW” signalled that the idyll for a certain type of Kiwi was to keep returning to the same summery slice of New Zealand year in, year out.

Having found (and forked out) for their slice of paradise, why, they ask, would you need to go anywhere else? It is simple, it is easy and becomes a second home for many generations.

But, given the familiarity of holiday traffic, the same beach, the same bludger friends, the same droughts and water restrictions, the same board games and BBQ dinners, does a summer of holiday memories become indecipherable from the next?

A first-world problem if ever I heard of one (and I should be so lucky to have a family bach to test this theory).

But it’s far from an isolated Kiwi mindset that finds comfort in repetition and familiarity. The timeshare resorts that sprang up in the latter half of last century, and are still going strong in the US, Caribbean, Thailand and Mexico, show there’s an entire industry dedicated to those who like buy a 1/50th slice of an apartment in order to return to the exact same beach for one week a year.

All-inclusive resorts, holiday package companies and cruises will often offer discounts of 10-20% for returning customers who book their next year’s stay while parked up by the pool enjoying the current one.

The cottage industry that has sprung up around hotel loyalty programmes (looking at you, Hilton and Marriott) only looks to encourage this, as some travellers become laser-focussed on the benefits of being a repeat customer, rather than seeking out better deals and a change of pace. “The same again, please sir!”

My boss swaggers back into the office each April, fresh from the all-inclusive in the sunny Canary Islands and proudly declares that he’s just booked the exact replica holiday in 365 days time. With young kids in tow, I’m told, the emphasis shifts very much to a path of the least resistance and an “if it ain’t broke then why fix it” mentality.

Put simply, after slogging through another year of work, many people relish the recurrence of another two weeks at the same resort as last year: same weather, same menu, same staff. It’s a low-risk, relatively high-reward option, to their mind at least. Just enough has changed to keep them interested, but the foundations remain the same. I am not (yet) one of those people.

It’s easy to dismiss this approach as snobbish, I know, like somebody who insists that they’re “a traveller, not a tourist”. I know that I am a tourist. I revel in it. I just like to do my touristing at varying locations around the globe.

“We come here, because we’ve always come here,” to me sounds a little uninspiring, even if it is a sweet relief to disengage your brain for two weeks by the water.

There are just far too many destinations to discover to have such a restrictive holiday diet.